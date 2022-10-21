The Anderson Center will present Minnesota writer Sun Yung Shin in the Tower View Barn at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, for a public reading as part of the Books in the Barn series.
General Admission tickets are $10 for the public and $5 for Anderson Center members and youth under 18.
신 선 영 Sun Yung Shin (SON-young shin) was born in Seoul, Korea, and was raised in the Chicago area. She is a poet, writer and cultural worker. She is the editor of "What We Hunger For: Refugee and Immigrant Stories on Food and Family," published in 2021, and of "A Good Time for the Truth: Race in Minnesota." Shin is also the author of poetry collections "Unbearable Splendor," which was a finalist for the 2017 PEN USA Literary Award for Poetry and winner of the 2016 Minnesota Book Award for poetry. She lives in Minneapolis where she co-directs the community organization Poetry Asylum with poet Su Hwang.
Shin will be presenting and reading from her newest book, "The Wet Hex" (Coffee House Press, 2022). Personal and environmental violations form the backdrop against which Shin examines questions of grievability, violence, and responsibility in "The Wet Hex." Incorporating sources such as her own archival immigration documents, Ovid’s "Metamorphoses," Christopher Columbus’s journals and traditional Korean burial rituals, Shin explores the ways that lives are weighed and bartered.
Smashing the hierarchies of god and humanity, heaven and hell, in favor of indigenous Korean shamanism and animism, "The Wet Hex" layers an apocalyptic revision of nineteenth-century imagery of the sublime over the present, conjuring a reality at once beautiful and terrible.
Books in the Barn is a two-part reading series that offers a wide-ranging look at the work of contemporary writers. Books will be available for purchase and signing following each reading from Fair Trade Books, Red Wing’s independent book seller. Featured authors are also participating in outreach events in the Red Wing community, providing further opportunities to share their work with a broader audience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.