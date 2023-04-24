Goodhue County sheriff
The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report that a body was found in the Mississippi River. 

On April 23 at 4:44 p.m., a report to the sheriff’s office was made that a kayaker had discovered a body in the Mississippi River, north of Diamond Bluff. 

According to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, “The body was located floating in what would typically be an inland area, but was currently flooded because of the high water on the Mississippi River.”

It was undetermined how long the body had been in the water. There is not currently a positive identification of the body at this time. 

“The Medical Examiner will be doing an autopsy and will assist in the identification of the body,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release. 

Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. 

The Republican Eagle will update this story as more information becomes available.

