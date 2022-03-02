The Goodhue County boardroom is getting a $69,923.00 repaint to replicate the original historic finishes of 1932.
On Tuesday, board members approved Conrad Schmitt Studios to stencil all eight lighted wall panels and add polychrome detail at the cornice band all the way around the room.
Schmitt will be on site at the end of this month and anticipates the painting to take six-eight weeks.
This is a part of the ongoing boardroom modernization.
During Tuesday’s regular meeting, board members also discussed a zoning request from Nate’s Garage.
Nate’s Garage
Nate Icaza owns and operates Nate’s Garage on his property at 1471 310th St. Way in Cannon Falls.
According to Land Use Management, his business repairs “various agricultural equipment and vehicles including light-duty trucks, tractors, trailers, lawnmowers” and more.
On Feb.23, Icaza requested an amendment to his existing conditional use agreement to allow the construction of a 30-foot by 75-foot building for taller vehicles.
Board members approved, and Icaza can begin fabrication anytime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.