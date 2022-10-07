The Red Wing School Board approved an emergency policy allowing nurses at schools to administer Narcan in the event of a suspected opioid overdose.
A section was added to the district’s policy on student medications.
Currently, the school resource officer is trained to administer the drug, but that officer is not always on campus.
“If he is not available, we don’t have a backup,” Superintendent Frank Norton said.
The emergency adoption of the revised policy allows the immediate training of additional persons to administer the drug in an emergency. The emergency designation on the policy allows it to take effect immediately without the usual three readings of the policy by the board.
Several board members noted that an overdose could occur at any time, and the board should not wait for the usual procedure for approving a district policy change.
“The world is changing,” board member Jim Bryant said.
Holly Tauer noted this was not just for overdoses involving students. It could be for staff, parents or a school visitor.
“It could be anyone on school property,” she said.
Narcan is a prescription medicine used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency with signs of breathing problems and severe sleepiness or not being able to respond.
