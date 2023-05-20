Red Wing Public Schools filled two key leadership positions this week: the director of teaching and learning/assistant superintendent and the high school principal.
The school board on Monday unanimously approved hiring Allegra Smisek, who will take over the position held by Martina Wagner, the district's next superintendent, and Joshua Fuchs, who will succeed George Nemanich at Red Wing High School.
Both Smisek and Fuchs will join the district in July.
“I believe our process of hiring to ensure that we have the right fit in our district was an important part in selecting our two new team members. Involving students, teachers, district leadership and community members allowed us to have multiple voices and perspectives at the table,” Wagner said. “Both Mr. Fuchs and Ms. Smisek bring a wealth of experience in leadership, innovation and commitment to equitable outcomes for all students. I especially appreciate their philosophies on their commitment to students, staff and the community of Red Wing.”
Smisek comes to Red Wing after 15 years with the Hopkins Public School District, where her roles included social studies teacher, American Indian Education program lead and building administrator.
She is that district’s current assistant director of innovation, design and learning. She started her education career teaching English at Chiang Mai University in Thailand. Since 2020, she has served as a Richfield school board member.
"I am thrilled and honored to start working at Red Wing Public Schools," Smisek said. "I deeply admire Superintendent-elect Wagner's leadership, and I am excited to collaborate closely with her and the esteemed Red Wing Schools community in educating and inspiring all students to reach their full potential."
Fuchs is the current assistant principal at Brooklyn Center Community Schools, a grades 6-12 STEAM full service community school. He has worked in Osseo, Minneapolis and Richfield schools as well as in Oakland, California.
“I have had the opportunity to serve as a teacher, instructional coach, district level coach, assistant principal and principal in my career at all three levels of K-12 education. Each of these experiences has prepared me for this wonderful opportunity,” he said.
“I look forward to developing collaborative partnerships with families, students, staff, and our community at Red Wing High School,” he added. “I’m so excited to begin my 21st year in education with Red Wing School District.”
