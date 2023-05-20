Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota, Pierce, Washington and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Ramsey and Washington Counties. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Carver, Scott and Hennepin Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Scott and Sibley Counties. Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Scott and Sibley Counties. .Sites along the Minnesota River have crested, with downstream sites along the Mississippi cresting by Monday. No additional rainfall is expected through until late this week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...Until Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 930 AM CDT Saturday, the stage was 14.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 15.6 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.5 feet on 05/11/1950. &&