The Red Wing School Board on Tuesday, Sept. 6, discussed goals for recently hired interim Superintendent Frank Norton.
No decision was reached, but Norton outlined four goals he has developed after the first weeks in the job.
His unofficial goals are:
Evidence-based instruction, simply meaning “instruction that works,” he said. This means implementing best practices. That instruction needs to be equitable, ensuring social and emotional success in the classroom.
Strengthening community ties, reconnecting with the Red Wing community and building confidence in the education offered by the school district.
Improving the employee experience. “How do we make sure we are growing our own in the community?” Making staff feel connected. Attracting and retaining quality staff in a tough hiring environment.
Finance. Keeping care of the facilities.
Several board members called for making sure there were measurements tied to each goal.
“A goal needs to have things you can measure,” said board Chair Anna Ostendorf.
Board member Pam Roe echoed that thought.
“How are we going to measure or evaluate these goals?” she asked.
But Arlen Diercks was not as concerned with actual measurable goals.
“A gut feeling is going to do that, in my opinion,” he said. “The biggest measure of success is going to be on the referendum,” referring to the Nov. 8 ballot measure to renew the existing authorization for $1,650 per pupil per year.
First day
The board workshop and meeting coincided with the first day of school, a day greeted with enthusiasm by students and staff alike, according to Norton and board member Jim Bryant who visited a number of the schools earlier in the day.
“The first day was a huge success,” Norton said.
“You did see the enthusiasm,” Bryant said, who visited Burnside and the high school. “I thought it was very organized.”
Referendum
District Communications Manager Anne Robertson said that the sample ballot is ready and absentee ballots will be mailed in the coming two weeks to voters who requested them.
The referendum will be on the ballot as will voting for three School Board seats.
Board members and district officials are signing up to make presentations to community groups. So far five presentations have been planned, and more are in the works. The Red Wing City Council has asked to hear about the referendum, and Robertson said at least one community meeting will be scheduled at the high school.
