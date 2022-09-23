The Red Wing School Board spent most of a workshop Monday evening discussing how to evaluate interim Superintendent Frank Norton and when to do that.
Several board members expressed urgency in coming up with a format for the evaluation to be done in December. The urgency comes from needing to move ahead with a search for a permanent superintendent.
Norton started the job in July.
“I am still a little uncomfortable doing this in December,” board member Arlen Diercks said. “I think it is a January thing.”
He noted there was not much time between now and December to work on goals but understood the urgency because the December evaluation will help board members decide “how they want to go in the future.”
One discussion point was whether Norton should do a self-evaluation simultaneously with the board doing its evaluation of Norton.
Board member Jim Bryant said the self-evaluation should be done ahead of time and available to the board as it completes its evaluation.
At a meeting earlier in September, Norton outlined four goals he has developed after the first weeks in the job.
His unofficial goals are:
Evidence-based instruction, simply meaning “instruction that works,” he said. This means implementing best practices. That instruction needs to be equitable, ensuring social and emotional success in the classroom.
Strengthening community ties, reconnecting with the Red Wing community and building confidence in the education offered by the school district.
Improving the employee experience. “How do we make sure we are growing our own in the community?” Making staff feel connected. Attracting and retaining quality staff in a tough hiring environment.
Finance. Keeping care of the facilities.
“Four goals in four months is daunting,” board member Pam Roe said. “Maybe it should just be two.”
She asked that the superintendent include a report on his goals in the material provided to board members monthly.
“We should know what the goals of the superintendent are at all times,” Roe said.
Board member Holly Tauer said she struggles with how to measure the goals.
“What is the baseline standard you are using?” she asked. “Basically transparency is the name of the game.”
