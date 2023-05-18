Ordinances at Byllesby Park were amended during the recent Goodhue County Board meeting.
The board made changes to the parking ordinance, tobacco use and alcohol consumption within the park.
According to the meeting agenda “The current Byllesby Park ordinance was originally enacted in 1983, later amended in 2004, and amended again in 2021.”
The board separated the rule in relation to motor vehicle operation and parking into two separate rules.
Language for alcohol possession and consumption in Byllesby Park was changed slightly to read clearer.
“The first change refers to what is prohibited in the park. We would like to change it to say that you cannot have alcoholic beverages in kegs, barrels or more than a single case of 24 pre-packaged, single serve alcoholic beverages unless authorized by a permit,” Public Works Director Greg Isakson said.
The wording was changed to be aligned with Dakota County’s ordinance and ensure that it reads clearer.
“It was worded differently in the past, Dakota County has changed their rules to read this way and I think this specifies how much you can have more clearly,” Isakson said.
The county may be working with Dakota County for reserving picnic areas in the park in the future. The alignment of ordinances will make this a smoother process.
“As you know we are having conversations with Dakota County to handle our reservations for us and this will make it easier for them,” he said.
The board also amended the tobacco use rules to make them clearer.
The park rules would state to limit tobacco use, including e-cigarettes, to the parking lots.
“This would basically prohibit the use of tobacco including e-cigarettes in any place except the parking lot. It limits where people can smoke in the park,” Isakson said.
Quick Hits
The Human Resources department provided a brief presentation on the personnel committee meeting.
Land Use Management provided updated information on the lease agreements with landowners located at Byllesby Park.
The board approved a temporary on sale liquor license for August 8 through 13 for the Goodhue Agricultural Society and Mechanics Institute.
The board approved a new tobacco license for 61 Express, 33971 Highway 61 Blvd., Frontenac, MN 55026, contingent on review and approval from the county sheriff and the county attorney.
The board approved the sentence to serve contract renewal with the state of Minnesota.
During the meeting, the county provided a memo that they lifted the emergency declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.