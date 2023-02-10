This year the Red Wing High School’s Black Student Union has made strides to have their voices heard within the school hallways.
The group of students meets once every two weeks and during their meetings they set goals, plan events, and have conversations about their experiences at the high school.
Students in the group describe it as a safe place, it’s somewhere they can go to talk about anything and they know that their voices are heard and they are understood.
“What we do here at the high school is create a safe space for anyone while at the same time celebrating Black culture and Black people in general,” BSU President Cameron Walker said.
Many of the students have experienced discrimination within the school and have had stereotypes projected onto them. The BSU is a place to talk about those experiences and find ways to bring awareness to it.
They want to see positive change within the school, and they’d like to bring everyone together.
“During our meetings we talk about how we have been treated, and we have open discussions about how we can change how we’ve been treated and changing the narratives surrounding Black students in the schools,” organizer and secretary of the group Kya Bertram said.
“We are able to stand up for ourselves and stand up for each other with this group. We are trying to get people involved while also educating people about Black culture,” she continued.
The group started about three years ago and has grown over the years; there are well over 20 students who are a part of the BSU.
“This year is really where we’ve started to grow as a group, we have regular meetings and have been doing more,” Walker said.
This month for the first time the students have put together a display case that has various artifacts and information about the history of the Black community in Red Wing.
“The past month we have been getting things ready for Black History Month. We have a display case for Black History Month. Cameron's mom has brought in artifacts and that is one of the main things we’ve been working on,” Bertram said. “On the morning announcements everyday we share a different Black history fact.”
The students are hoping to spend a day in the elementary school this month to read and talk with younger students.
They want to be role models and bring representation to the younger generation. Many of them wish that was something they had when they were in elementary school and middle school.
“I moved from the cities to here and just the change in diversity was hard, as a younger student if I had known there was a support group and other students like me I would’ve felt more comfortable,” Walker said.
Adviser to the BSU, Michael Lickness-Holmes from Hope Coalition, spends hours each week with these students helping them to find direction.
The BSU is something Holmes wishes he had when he was in high school.
“When I was in their position going to school, I didn’t have something like this, and there were no support groups and no inspiration. Seeing a safe space created for these students is amazing,” Holmes said.
As the group has grown and they have continued to achieve their goals each year, they have become more visible to the rest at Red Wing High. They want to continue to do so and encourage more people to join them.
The group is open to any students, not just students of color. It is a great place for others to learn and diversify their inner circles.
They believe that with more voices, comes more opportunities and more power to spark positive changes in the schools.
“This is a space created by the Black students, but it is for everybody,” Holmes said.
These students aren’t afraid to have uncomfortable conversations in order to see positive changes happen within the schools.
They are ready to have tough conversations about racism and discrimination.
“Some issues that have been brought up in the past have been swept under the rug, we want to make sure that our voices are being heard inside the school,” Walker said.
The students in the group would like to see more diversity within the school.
“I would like to see some type of Black history class in the school and that is something I think a lot of people would take,” Bertram said. “Honestly just seeing more diverse teachers in the school is something we’d like to see.”
Students in the BSU said that having more diverse teachers would allow them to build better relationships with their teachers and feel comfortable going to them with issues.
“A lot of us would like to see more diversity in our teachers so that we could talk to them about issues and they would understand,” one of the students in the group said.
Their work doesn’t stop after this month, they plan to continue to grow their group and grow their voices.
They are determined to make the school a more welcoming place for Black students and other students of color.
“We want to make sure the community hears us and sees that we are just trying to make it a better community for everybody,” Bertram said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.