February is Black History Month and the Red Wing Human Rights Commission is hosting a new contest.
The commissioners are encouraging students between eighth grade and 12th grade to submit essays or artwork that highlights Black history.
“We are looking for originality and creativity,” Human Rights Commission President Beth Breeden said.
The essays or art pieces can highlight historic Black history figures or anything else pertaining to Black history.
There will be three winners, each receiving a $25 prize. The Human Rights Commission would like to display the final winners at City Hall after the contest is complete.
“After we choose the winners we are planning to showcase those at City Hall,” Breeden said.
They are taking entries until Feb. 21, and the board will review all the entries during a workshop.
The winners will be recognized at the commission’s March meeting.
“We are asking to have them in just a couple days before our workshop, we’ll go over them and look at them at our workshop and decide on our top three as a group,” Breeden said.
“From there we will recognize the winners at our live meeting in March, and they will be presented to the public and the HRC then,” she continued.
Black History Month is a time to promote education and recognition of important Black history figures. This contest is a way to do that while encouraging different forms of creativity.
“People can identify with historians and people of color that have marked history. This is also a good way to spark creativity and educate the public,” Breeden said.
All entries can be sent to City Hall, addressed to the Human Rights Commission. The essays and artwork can be mailed or delivered to the Human Rights Commission at City Hall, 315 West 4th Street, Red Wing, MN 55066.
“We want to do this because I think it is important for people to know and learn about different people of importance,” Breeden said.
Anyone with questions about the contest can call 651-385-3618.
