Red Wing is situated in an area with many opportunities for biking.
The Cannon Valley Trail is a large draw for bikers. The beautiful scenery along the river is optimal for an afternoon bike ride all year long.
Rolling River Bike Rental opened its brick and mortar location this year on Old West Main near the Cannon Valley trailhead.
Their array of electric bikes are great for day rentals to take a trip to Welch or Cannon Falls or a ride along the river.
Owner Kelsey Meyers is excited to have this permanent location for this year.
For the past few years she has carried around their e-bikes in an old school bus.
“This is the first year I’m in Red Wing. The last two years I was mobile and delivered bikes to Welch and sometimes to Red Wing,” she said. “Last year we bought a bus and took all the seats out and had the bikes lined up. At the end of the season the bus unfortunately died, so we decided to look for a space in Red Wing.”
She received many requests for rentals in Red Wing, so she began to look for a permanent location to serve the area.
“I felt a need to be in Red Wing, I was getting a lot of phone calls from people wanting to rent here and I started looking for a spot for a permanent location,” she said. “It is a perfect location being by the trail.”
Rolling River Bike Rental started during the height of COVID-19 when the owners were looking for ways to boost their Airbnb.
“We have an Airbnb outside of Cannon Falls, and we really cater to wedding parties, and over COVID in the summer of 2020 we were shut down like everybody else,” she said.
“The following summer in 2021 the same thing was happening… I was panicking a little bit and I was thinking of other ways to get people in our Airbnb.”
When she was brainstorming ways to market their location during the pandemic, she leveraged the location being near the Cannon Valley Trail.
“The Cannon Valley Trail is not far and Welch and Red Wing are beautiful, so I thought what if we had some bikes at the house that people could rent and I could deliver them to the trail,” she said.
The bike rentals quickly turned into its own business, and it took off during the pandemic when so many people were looking for ways to be outdoors.
“The idea lasted about a week, and it quickly just turned into its own business. It was still a time when people were doing a lot of things outside, and people really liked it,” she said. “It snowballed from there.”
Meyers has 18 bikes in her inventory. She rents to groups and individuals.
“People can book online, we also take walk-ins or people can call to book. If it is a group rental I recommend calling to make sure we have enough bikes,” Meyers said.
With the bike rentals they provide helmets with Bluetooth intercom so groups can still talk with each other on the trails.
“Our helmets have Bluetooth intercom so you can talk while you ride, and it is really fun,” she said. “If you’re going to Cannon Falls and back that is about two hours and you can’t always talk to each other, and the helmets are really nice for that.”
They also offer bikes for children and a child carrier.
Rolling River Bike Rental is open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. They take their last bike rentals at 6 p.m.
The bike rental is located at 2345 West Main St. For more information about the bike rentals visit their Facebook page at Rolling River Bike Rental.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.