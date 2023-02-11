The Red Wing Big Turn Music Festival is back and better than ever next weekend.
Big Turn is celebrating their fifth music festival in Red Wing and this year they are back to their original structure.
Last year, the festival took place over two nights at the Sheldon Theater. In years prior to that, bands would play across the downtown area in several locations.
“Last year due to COVID and some other circumstances we had to pull back on the festival, but we didn’t want to cancel it all. So we did two nights at the Sheldon, we are excited to be back this year,” festival organizer Sam Brown said.
This year, over 200 bands will be performing across 21 locations in downtown Red Wing.
“It is going to be a really great time for people to get together and listen to music in downtown Red Wing,” Brown said. “We have around 205 bands at 21 venues and they all operate at the same time.”
One edge of the festival is the Barrel House on 223 Main St. and the other edge of the festival is St. Paul Lutheran Church at 320 West Ave.
Big Turn has added some new features to the festival this year. In order to appeal to more people, they have branched out with music genres and have added some non-music related events over the weekend.
There will be something for everyone, when it comes to kinds of bands and music to listen to.
“We are continuing to branch out on our styles of music, we have a pretty big band from Ellsworth called Generation II which is really exciting and that will be a different kind of music. They are playing at the Cornerstone Community Church right downtown at the beginning of the festival,” Brown said.
Big Turn added several jazz artists to the lineup for Saturday.
“Another new thing we have this year is the Big Turn Jazz Club and that is happening at the American Legion on Saturday,’ Brown said. “That will feature artists from the Twin Cities and all of them have performed at the Twin Cities Jazz Festival.”
Big Turn organizers hope that having multiple genres and adding the jazz club this year will appeal to more people.
“We are trying some new things and it should be really cool to have a place to go and relax and just listen to some jazz while the rest of the city is rock and roll,” Brown said.
At Central Park there will be some family activities that people can join in on too.
“We have a few things outside of just music that we are promoting as well,” Brown said. “There will be snowshoeing in Central Park by the ELC, and they will be providing cider and ice cream made from snow, and that is happening on Saturday from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.”
Another non-music event happening is at Mandy’s on Saturday at 4 p.m. MarK Twain Out Loud is being performed and read by four cast members.
“Mark Twain is being read by some local performers at Mandy’s and that is another one of our non-musical events and that is about ‘Life on the Mississippi,’” Brown said.
There will be a “Big Turn Bloody Happy Hour” at participating venues throughout the festival grounds.
There are several new locations this year including: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Everyday Pilates, Tootsie Too’s, Underground Boxing, Tators and Dillers and more.
The festival takes place on Feb. 17 and 18. Full lineup with venues and more information about the weekend is available at bigturnmusicfest.com
The planning and organizing for the festival started last April, it takes the organizers almost a full year to get the lineup scheduled and find venues.
To purchase a wristband visit the Big Turn Music Festival website
Friday, Feb. 17
American Legion
Taylor James Donskey 5:30 p.m.
Jojo Green 6:30 p.m.
Soltru 7:30 p.m.
The Cold Casuals 8:30 p.m.
Maudlin 9:30 p.m.
Sean Anonymous 10:30 p.m.
Enemy Planes 11:30 p.m.
Artreach
Larry Wish 6 p.m.
Pat Egan 7p.m.
Mike Malles 8 p.m.
Blu 9 p.m.
Boxruds Resale & Gifts
Juliet Catherine 6 p.m
Flannel Brothers 7 p.m.
Joe Flip 8 p.m.
Witch Hunter General 9 p.m.
Christ Episcopal Church
The Twins of Franklin 6 p.m.
Brianna Kocka 7 p.m.
Collapsing Stars 8 p.m.
Humbird 9 p.m.
Cornerstone Community Church
Generation II Big Band 5:30 p.m.
Ali & the Scoundrels 6:30 p.m.
Montclair 7:30 p.m.
Amateur 8:30 p.m.
Soggy Prairie 9:30 p.m.
Brothers Burn Mountain 10:30 p.m.
Elks Lodge
Public Figure 6 p.m.
Socktopus 7 p.m.
The Orange Goodness 8 p.m.
Fires of Denmark 9 p.m.
D’Lakes 10 p.m.
Lady Midnight 11 p.m.
Mark Mallman 12 a.m.
Everyday Pilates
Castle Theater 6 p.m.
Theyself 7 p.m.
Matt Monsoor 8 p.m.
Archer Monk 9 p.m.
Fair Trade Books
Stacy Henle 5:30 p.m.
Phil Tittle 6:30 p.m.
Drew Peterson 7:30 p.m.
Doyle Turner 8:30 p.m.
Hannah Lou Woods 9:30 p.m.
First United Methodist Church
Maria and the Coins 5:30 p.m.
Loreweavers 6:30 p.m.
Fathom Lane 7:30 p.m.
Sunshine & the Night Walkers 8:30 p.m.
Home Plate Grill & the Dugout Lounge
Ted Hajnasiewicz 5:30 p.m.
Cole Diamond 6:30 p.m.
Luke Thomas Smith 7:30 p.m.
The Only 8:30 p.m.
James Euegene Russel and his Enablers 9:30 p.m.
The Bored 10:30 p.m.
Liberty’s
Samantha Grimes 9:30 p.m.
Timisarocker 10:30 p.m.
Midwest Voltage 11:30 p.m.
Mandy’s Coffee & Cafe
Angela Perry 5:30 p.m.
Candy Cigarette 6:30 p.m.
Matthew French 7:30 p.m.
Ukelele Viking 8:30 p.m.
Red Wing Barrel House
Wise Jennings 6 p.m.
Junior Choir 7 p.m.
Sheep for Wheat 8 p.m.
Dark Bunny 9 p.m.
Valors 10 p.m.
Cloud Caravan 11 p.m.
Jest 12 a.m.
Red Wing Framing
Raab (Robert) Coates 6 p.m.
Tim Thomas 7 p.m.
Brooke Elizabeth 8 p.m.
Jeffrey M. Kelly 9 p.m.
Sheldon Theatre
Tony Cuchetti 7 p.m.
Sleeping Jesus 8 p.m.
General B and the Wiz 9 p.m.
St. James Hotel & the Portside Room
Mark Ross & the Three-Nineteen 6 p.m.
Covalent Blonde 7 p.m.
Matt Jennings 8 p.m.
Ghostland Radio 9 p.m.
The Cellar Kings 10 p.m.
Cosmic Orphan 11 p.m.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church
My Grandma’s Cardigan 5:30 p.m.
The Foxgloves 6:30 p.m.
Turn Turn Turn 7:30 p.m.
Yeah Doggos 8:30 p.m.
Staghead
Idol Hands 9 p.m.
Jacob Grippen 10 p.m.
We are the Willows 11 p.m.
Tators and Dillers
Jordan Carr 6 p.m.
Worm Grunter 7 p.m.
Clams 8 p.m.
The Heaping Spoonfuls 9 p.m.
Graydon Francis 10 p.m.
Capital Sons 11 p.m.
Tootsie Too’s
Afflatus 6 p.m.
The Dead Century 7 p.m.
Lumpy 8 p.m.
Filthy Kittens 9 p.m.
Underground Boxing & Brazilian Jiu Jitsu
Split Pine 5:30 p.m.
Twain 6:30 p.m.
Annie and the Bang Bang 7:30 p.m.
Busey 8:30 p.m.
Andrew Diff 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
American Legion
The Mary Louise Knutson Trio with Saxophonist Sue Orfield 5 p.m.
The Southside Aces 6:30 p.m.
Connie Evingson 8 p.m.
Midnight Love 9:30 p.m.
Artreach
Dan Rumsey & Backbeat Harris 6 p.m.
The Old Oaks Trio 7 p.m.
Giving up the Ghost 8 p.m.
J.E. Sunde 9 p.m.
Boxruds Resale & Gifts
Andrew Spreck 6 p.m.
Kitchen Congregation 7 p.m.
Driftless Troubadours 8 p.m.
A Sunken Ship Irony 9 p.m.
Christ Episcopal Church
Dean Magraw 6 p.m.
Mike Munson 7 p.m.
Buffalo Weavers 8 p.m.
Chris Koza 9 p.m.
Cornerstone Community Church
Bells of the Bluffs Handbell Ensemble 5:30 p.m.
O’Rion and the Cosmonauts 6:30 p.m.
Clay Fulton & the Lost Forty 7:30 p.m.
Natl Park Srvc 8:30 p.m.
Wurk 9:30 p.m.
Elks Lodge
13 Arrows 6 p.m.
David Allen 7 p.m.
Swashbuckler 8 p.m.
Gabe Barnett & Them Rounders 9 p.m.
Foe 10 p.m.
The 4ONTHEFLOOR 11 p.m.
The Local hooligans 12 a.m.
Everyday Pilates
Vintage Joseph 6 p.m.
Mary Clare Stroh 7 p.m.
The Mettalarks 8 p.m.
Ben Cook-Feltz 9 p.m.
Fair Trade Books
Severio Mancieri 5:30 p.m.
Milana Shira 6:30 p.m.
Amanda P. Perry 7:30 p.m.
While My Pretty One Sleeps 8:30 p.m.
Kal Schimmers 9:30 p.m
First United Methodist Church
Amanda Grace Band 5:30 p.m.
Garden Tigers 6:30 p.m.
The Double Down Daredevils 7:30 p.m.
Jarad Miles & the Ancient Waves 8:30 p.m.
Home Plate Grill & the Dugout Lounge
Moedell 5:30 p.m.
Crash Cuddle 6:30 p.m.
The Right Here 7:30 p.m.
Natalie Fideler 8:30 p.m.
Tarli 9:30 p.m.
Gentleman Speaker 10:30 p.m.
Caskmates 11:30 p.m.
Liberty’s
Mayfair3 with Monica Louise 5:30 p.m.
Luke Callen 6:30 p.m.
Luke Hendrickson and the Crop Circles 7:30 p.m.
The Gopher Tones 8:30 p.m.
Harlow 9:30 p.m.
Space Hug 10:30 p.m.
Winterstate 11:30 p.m.
Mandy’s Coffee & Cafe
Mark Twain: Out Loud 4 p.m.
The Jazz Foundation 5:30 p.m.
Andy Nelson 6:30 p.m.
Dan Israel 7:30 p.m.
Carriage House 8:30 p.m.
Red Wing Barrel House
Velvetwolf 6 p.m.
Driving the View 7 p.m.
The Very Bad Days 8 p.m.
My Cousin Dallas 9 p.m.
Teeth 10 p.m.
Mea Burrow 11 p.m.
Hair of the Dog 12 a.m.
Red Wing Framing
Jeremy Jewell 6 p.m.
Murder Curios 7 p.m.
Rose McGlennon 8 p.m.
Zeb or Zeke and the Run Away Screamings 9 p.m.
Sheldon Theatre
Goldenoak 7 p.m.
Tennessee Stiffs 8 p.m.
People Brothers Band 9 p.m.
St. James Hotel & the Portside Room
Stardust 6 p.m.
High and Rising 7 p.m.
The Walking Beat 8 p.m.
Tyler Haag 9 p.m.
Molly Brandt 10 p.m.
Texas Toast 11 p.m.
The Immaculate Beings 12 a.m.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church
Erik Larson and Good Good Friends 5:30 p.m.
Colin Bracewell 6:30 p.m.
Als Fona 7:30 p.m.
Loud Mouth Brass 8:30 p.m.
Staghead
Clayton Ryan & the Singing Mountain 9 p.m.
Bo Weber 10 p.m.
Chris Buttshaw 11 p.m.
Tators and Dillers
Tim Emmons 6 p.m.
Wastrels 7 p.m.
Vittorio and the Bridges 8 p.m.
Briefcase 9 p.m.
Grand Holler 10 p.m.
Rouge the Wolf 11 p.m.
Tootsie Too’s
Jerrika Mighelle 6 p.m.
Maygen & The Birdwatcher 7 p.m.
Fletcher Coulee 8 p.m.
Seasaw 9 p.m.
Underground Boxing & Brazilian Jiu Jitsu
Cassandra Cole 5:30 p.m.
Knee-High July 6:30 p.m.
Punch Kick Love 7:30 p.m.
The Reach Outs 8:30 p.m.
Porcupine 9:30 p.m.
