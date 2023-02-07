Red Wing’s Big Turn Music Festival is quickly approaching, and the organizers are still in search of volunteers for the event.
The event needs over 150 volunteers to make the event happen.
Volunteers get to enjoy the music throughout the weekend during three- to six-hour shifts with responsibilities of helping to run the event.
The festival spans across 21 venues downtown Red Wing and each venue needs volunteers, in addition to some other events happening during the event.
Volunteers get a free wristband for the festival for one of the nights, and they receive a free T-shirt.
Volunteering is a great way to make friends and enjoy the different styles of music throughout the day.
The volunteers have different roles throughout the weekend including setting up for the event, checking capacities and IDs at venues and more.
“Volunteers get to help facilitate the festival, and they get a volunteer T-shirt and wristband,” Event organizer Sam Brown said.
The signup is open until Monday, Feb. 13, or until they have found enough volunteers for the event.
The event takes place over two days on Feb. 17 and 18 and this year there are over 200 bands playing at the various venues.
To sign up, visit the Big Turn Music Fest website at bigturnmusicfest.com/volunteer and click on the volunteer tab.
