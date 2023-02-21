While walking down West Third Street in the heart of downtown over the weekend, a mix of music meshed together in the street.
Over 200 bands performed in downtown Red Wing and around 2,500 people visited the various venues throughout the two days of the Big Turn Music Festival.
“Everything went better than planned,” festival organizer Sam Brown said.
The sounds of the different bands and musicians contributed to the success of this year’s festival.
Luckily, there were no issues during the weekend, and the weather was perfect for walking around downtown in the middle of February.
“Overall we didn’t have any snags and that is amazing for coordinating 206 bands in the middle of winter in Red Wing,” he continued.
They sold 1,650 tickets for the festival; the 800 musicians were also invited to spend time downtown during the festival. Many of the musicians could be seen carrying guitar cases as they walked the Red Wing streets..
“The 1,650 tickets doesn’t include the 800 musicians and the 200 volunteers downtown, it was a very healthy number of people in Red Wing,” Brown said.
There was a mix of bands and genres downtown, there was something for everyone. Whether attendees wanted a loud, high energy concert or something more laid back, they could find it at one of the 21 venues.
“It was two nights of pure bliss in downtown Red Wing, I’m very proud of it and I’m very proud of my team that helped to put it all together,” Brown said.
It is hard to tell if this year’s turnout was much larger than years prior, because COVID-19 didn’t allow for a full festival.
Brown feels that the number of people downtown over the weekend was “just right” though.
“It’s hard to say if it grew this year, had there been no pandemic and had been able to continue on with the festival as planned, it’s hard to say if it would be on track, but it felt just right honestly,” Brown said.
Brown is satisfied with the outcome and is looking forward to continuing to grow the festival in future years.
The goal of the festival is to bring people together with music, which is something that they haven’t been able to do on a large scale for a few years.
Brown said, “After two years of no festival, we were able to return with a really meaningful event that brought people together and had people exploring Red Wing through music.”
