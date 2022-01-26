The Pierce County Board of Supervisors met Jan.25 to discuss Big Dog Daddy’s Roadhouse, a new public health position and more
Here is what you need to know.
Big Dog Daddy's Roadhouse
John and Christina Grabrick– owners of Big Dog Daddy’s Roadhouse in Bay City – have started the rebuilding process after two devastating fires destroyed their bar on June 13, 2021.
John wrote on Facebook Jan.13, “This new facility is going to knock your socks off when it’s done. And our staff is anxious to get back to serving our customers.”
The Grabricks originally purchased their property at W7037 135th Ave. in 2012, which included an old bar called the Hideaway. After a name change and other upgrades, the bar reopened with the Grabricks at the helm.
During the Roadhouse’s recent reconstruction, the Grabricks realized parts of their property were zoned as general rural and not for commercial use.
To comply with zoning regulations, John requested a rezoning and the Pierce County Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday night.
Nutrition specialist
The Pierce County Board of Health plans on hiring a public health and nutrition specialist in the coming weeks to fulfill an area of need.
Supervisors approved the annual salary and benefits at $87,096 for 2,050 hours.
Grant funding through the COVID-19 workforce development, WIC and ARP COVID recovery will be used to cover position costs.
When those funding options run out, reserves from a retiring WIC clerk position can be applied.
Freightliner trucks
The Pierce County Highway Department has been approved to purchase seven 2024 freightliner trucks from Monroe Plow Equipment using Daimler Truck Financial Services.
Overall cost is $1,792,136.00, including extended service coverage, heavy duty wiring harnesses and orange seat belts.
Daimler offered financing at 2.58% interest rate for five years with a first payment of $374,675.78 upon truck delivery.
