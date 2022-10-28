Veterans face many obstacles after returning to their lives after deployment. There are organizations that help veterans with housing, finances and mental health.
Red Wing has the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon organization that continuously supports veterans in their communities and helps them overcome those obstacles.
President of the Hiawatha Beyond the Yellow Ribbon organization Lance Garrick describes the group as connectors.
“We are power connectors, we are connected with organizations locally that can help us in situations where veterans are seeking help with things like housing and we can make things happen quickly,” Garrick said.
“It is a holistic view of being able to help a veteran that’s in need whether it is housing or otherwise and being able to connect them with services while also working with the VA,” he continued.
The organization can help with quick resources and provide information and help immediately to veterans in the area. They work with larger organizations like the VA to help with long-term help and solutions.
“There have been times when a distressed service member has called us, and we were able to refer them to mental health counselors and essentially save their lives. Since we are community based we can take immediate action while we wait for larger agencies to help with long term support,” Vice President Greg Cady said.
Beyond the Yellow Ribbon helps with larger projects as well. They work with local businesses and larger organizations to complete long-term solutions.
“An example of something we recently did was we helped with a deck project for a 100% disabled Vietnam veteran. The VA helped with part of the project and then we helped with the deck and that's how it works hand in hand,” Garrick said.
The group is made out of several people and it is all volunteer based. Anyone can be involved in the organization, there aren't any requirements for service in order to volunteer and help.
“We are a community nonprofit organization with veterans, some service members that are still serving in a reserve component, we have people that have never served, we have business owners and it’s all for a collective effort of providing services to our veterans,” Cady said.
Having a resource in the community like Beyond the Yellow Ribbon can be the difference between losing veterans to mental health issues or homlessness and creating a supportive community where they can find support.
“Veterans are very reluctant to ask for help and they don’t always self identify as a veteran, so we rely on community members, neighbors, family members and co-workers to reach out to us and say, ‘You should reach out to the yellow ribbon program’ and that is a way we can reach people who need our help,” Cady said.
Besides being a resource for veterans they plan events to salute veterans and educate the community about veteran experiences.
Beyond the Yellow Ribbon plans the annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Red Wing High School.
They will continue that tradition this year at the high school with their seventh Veterans Day event at 9:20 a.m. on Nov. 11
“The event is a community organized event that is a collaboration between Red Wing Public Schools, Minnesota State College Southeast, the American Legion and Beyond the Yellow ribbon. That is our whole goal, to integrate the community in celebration of Veterans Day for service members and their families,” Cady said.
Another upcoming event they have planned is a Veteran’s Tribute Concert on Nov. 5 with the 204th Army Band. The concert will be held at Red Wing High School in Hovda Hall at 1 p.m. and the event is free to the public.
Recently there was a fundraising event that raised money for the organization by the Frontenac Farms Offroad Park.
“A farm in Frontenac reached out to us and said ‘we really value what you do for veterans’ would you allow us to have a fundraiser for you,’” Cady said.
The organization is adamant about honoring veterans.
“The other thing that is patriotic is we provide a final salute to veterans in hospice to honor their service and those are very powerful and the families are appreciative of it and that is just one other thing that we do for veterans,” Cady said.
The Beyond the Yellow Ribbon meetings are open to anyone who would like to volunteer. They meet on the second Tuesday of each month at the American Legion in Red Wing. For more information email Lance Garrick at lance@hiawathavalleybtyr.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.