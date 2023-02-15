The Goodhue County Board of Commissioners Wednesday certified the results of the special election to fill the District 5 commissioner seat.
Dr. Susan Betcher won the election with 630 votes, Ed Moritz finished with 92 votes.
Goodhue County held the special election to fill the vacancy in District 5 following the death of former Commissioner Paul Drotos.
Betcher held the seat on the Goodhue County Board of Commissioners after being appointed to temporarily fill the vacancy until a special election was held.
Betcher will be officially sworn in on March 7 during the county board meeting; she will serve the remaining term for the District 5 seat which expires on Jan. 6, 2025.
