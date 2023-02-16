This week 722 voters showed up to polls to vote in the Goodhue County special election.
On Feb. 14 Goodhue County held a special election to fill a vacancy on the Board of Commissioners.
Commissioner Paul Drotos died last August, and before his death he appointed Dr. Susan Betcher to temporarily fill his seat.
Following this special election, Betcher will continue to serve District 5 as a Goodhue County commissioner.
Betcher received 630 votes, and Ed Moritz received 92 votes.
Betcher is grateful for those who showed up at polls this week to vote for her.
“I was really grateful for everyone who came out in the terrible weather, and I’m also really grateful for all the people who helped me. I hope to make them proud and do a good job doing the job,” Betcher said.
Betcher is looking forward to continuing the work she has started with the board and to continue working with her fellow commissioners.
“What I really enjoy about this board is that I think it is a team with different experiences and different points of view who are all very respectful of each other, they all work well together and they are all committed to doing the best they can for the county,” Betcher said.
She has served on various committees that Drotos served on during his time in office.
She will continue to work on those committees and on new ones going forward.
One committee she is looking forward to continue working on is the State Community Health Services Advisory Committee
“The committee focuses on medical assistance, and I’m looking forward to getting more involved with that,” she said. “I’ll be getting more involved with the Association of Minnesota Counties Natural Resources and Environment Committee, which was one of Paul’s committees, I was placed on a lot of his committees and they were generally a good fit for me.”
Betcher was surprised by the margin of votes that she won the election by.
“I was surprised by the margin of victory, and it was gratifying that the voters saw me as the better candidate and that they voted for me,” she said. “I really did hold off judgment about who might be the winner, I was nervous all day until the results came in.”
She says a priority of hers and the Board of Commissioners continues to be the county budget and meeting the needs of the communities they serve.
“Within the county itself, I think one of the big issues is always the budget and by that I mean, trying to meet the needs of the citizens at a reasonable price and it is something that we are always trying to do,” Betcher said.
Betcher will be officially sworn in on March 7 at the county board meeting and will serve the remaining term for District 5, which will expire Jan. 6, 2025.
