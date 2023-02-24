After the Feb. 21 Goodhue County Board meeting, Commissioner Dr. Susan Betcher was sworn in to office.
Betcher now officially holds the District 5 seat for Goodhue County until the end of the term in January 2025.
This is the third time Betcher has been sworn into the District 5 seat in the past six months.
Many people attending joked that “third time’s the charm” as she took her oath of office.
Betcher took the District 5 seat when former Commissioner Paul Drotos asked her to take over during his illness.
She was reappointed to the seat after his death in August last year.
Then, she won the special election and took that seat once again.
Betcher is looking forward to serving the community alongside her fellow commissioners. She wants to continue making Goodhue County a good place to live.
Betcher grew up on the east end of Red Wing, and she hopes to help build the communities over the course of her term.
“I want Goodhue County to continue to be a great place to grow up, work, raise a family and retire,” she said.
