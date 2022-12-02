Benedictine Living Community-Red Wing, part of the Benedictine, a leading faith-based provider of senior care and living services in the Midwest, received the top high-performing recognition in the short-stay rehabilitation category, as noted in the recently released 2022-2023 U.S. News and World Report “Best Nursing Homes” report.
The ratings are based on U. S. News and World Report’s in-depth analysis of data from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and includes data on consistency of registered nurse staffing, use of antipsychotic drugs and success in preventing emergency room and hospital visits.
More than 15,000 nursing homes across the country were evaluated and rated for quality in two different areas: short-term rehabilitation and long-term care.
The short-term rehabilitation rating is based on 10 quality measures focused on staffing, medical outcomes, resident complaints and processes of care. The ranking designates nursing homes as high performing, average or below average in the care they provided to residents who spent 100 days or fewer at a skilled nursing facility as needed as a result of a stroke or accident, joint replacement or other rehabilitation-focused recovery.
Benedictine-Red Wing ranked better than the national average in all measures.
“We are so proud to receive this recognition for our short-term rehabilitation program,” Executive Director Eileen LaFavor said. “Our short term rehabilitation therapy program is personalized to help individuals recuperate, to gain strength and ultimately resume their everyday life. Our program is successful due to the team of dedicated professionals who provide each resident with the support and expertise needed to achieve their personal goals.”
“The heart of Benedictine’s mission is serving those in need in keeping with our core values of hospitality, stewardship, respect and justice,” Benedictine President and CEO Jerry Carley said. “Congratulations and thank you to all at Benedictine Living Community-Red Wing for their hard work and dedication to living our core values daily while providing quality, compassionate care to those they serve.”
Benedictine Living Community-Red Wing has provided services to area seniors for more than 35 years. Benedictine-Red Wing is currently accepting new residents for long-term skilled nursing care, short-term care and rehabilitation, independent living, assisted living, basic care, memory care, respite care and end-of-life care, with enhanced infection control protocols in place for residents and staff.
For more than 35 years, Benedictine, a nationally recognized, non-profit senior care organization based in Minnesota, has provided a full spectrum of health and housing services to aging adults. Benedictine owns and manages skilled nursing, assisted living and independent living communities across the upper Midwest and offers services in such areas as therapy, rehabilitation, memory care, home health care, adult day and transitional care.
Benedictine is sponsored by the Benedictine Sisters of St. Scholastica Monastery in Duluth.
