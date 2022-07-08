The Bench Street landfill is officially in the hands of the state of Minnesota.
After almost 20 years of working to transfer ownership, the finalization occurred Thursday, June 30. Many people who were involved in the process emphasized that this is a big deal for the city and the county.
“This is a big day, a long time coming and the significance of today is really that this is where the responsibility of the landfill is now in the hands of the state,” said Shawn Ruotsinoja, the Minnesota Pollution Agency Closed Landfill Program Administrator.
The transfer of ownership takes a potentially significant environmental liability off the residents and businesses of Red Wing and Goodhue County.
The Bench street landfill accepted construction and demolition debris as well as household garbage until 1996 when these cells were closed and covered.The lined ash portion of the landfill was used by the city until 2018.
The landfill officially stopped accepting waste in December of 2018.
Landfills can pose many liabilities for communities and it can be expensive if a catastrophic event happens.
The Bench Street landfill is located on a limestone bluff adjacent to Bench Street in Red Wing and includes two unlined areas.
Limestone bluffs often feature underground streams and sinkholes that can impact groundwater. A leaking landfill can impair groundwater and result in costly remediation.
Because of the risks that the landfill posed, city and county officials felt it was imperative that the state help to take this landfill off of the shoulders of the county and city and take over this responsibility.
County, city and state staff and elected officials have worked towards this goal going back to 2005 and many of those individuals that worked on this project and been a part of this journey have finally seen this process reach this milestone.
Closing the landfill and going through the process of transferring ownership and liability went through numerous stages of approvals and negotiations. Many past city council members, county board members and staff have worked closely with the state to get this done.
One individual that participated in this project from two perspectives is Jeff Schneider, deputy director of public works for the city of Red Wing. Prior to working for the city Schneider was a planner with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
“This project grew from the work of the County Solid Waste Advisory Committee which was chaired by Peggy Rehder. Peggy had worked on solid waste issues at the federal level and she understood the complex issues we were facing,” said Schneider.
“Add to that the leadership of Rick Moskwa, public works director and Greg Isakson, county engineer. We would have been nowhere without them,” Schneider continued.
The Closed Landfill Program through the state works on a case by case basis with landfills and the cities or counties that they are in.
“The first big win didn’t occur until Representative Kelly authored the legislation that presented conditions that needed to be met by both the City and the County in order to qualify for acceptance into this State program which hadn’t accepted any new landfills since 1993,” Schneider said.
The city faced many challenges while transferring this property to the state. One of the biggest challenges was bringing several entities together and pushing forward all with the same goals in mind.
“Once the goals were set I feel that both the city and county could see this was a real possibility. It took a significant amount of funding from the city and county to close the landfill, but the potential consequences for a much greater cleanup cost will now be the responsibility of the State,” Schneider said.
The state’s closed landfill program exists to care for qualified mixed municipal waste landfills all over the state and the Bench Street landfill will now be monitored and managed in perpetuity to protect the environment and human health.
