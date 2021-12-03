The Goodhue County Board met Thursday to discuss the Belle Creek Watershed manager re-appointment, a policing contract and more.
Belle Creek Watershed manager
James Hedeen has been re-appointed as the Belle Creek Watershed District manager. His appointment is effective Dec. 31 through 2024.
For more information, visit goodhueswcd.org/belle-creek-watershed-district.
Bellechester policing contract
Bellechester City Council and the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office have agreed to a policing rate increase of 9.79% in 2022-24.
According to Sheriff Marty Kelly, these increases will get their deputy salary up to the Minnesota average rate.
Audit agreement
Board members have agreed to the annual engagement letter with the county’s audit firm, CliftonLarsonAllen.
The 2021 audit fee is $70,000 and includes the financial statement audit, preparation, schedule of federal awards, related footnotes and required supplementary information, according to the county.
