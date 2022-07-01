Current City Council President Becky Norton is running for re-election in Ward 3.
Norton has lived in Red Wing since 2005 and has been on the city council for four years. “
Before coming to Red Wing, Norton lived in a small community north of the metro area and then lived in Duluth while completing her undergraduate degree then in Oregon for grad school.
Norton has an extensive background in education, “I have a master's degree in education from Oregon State University, I've been in education for 20 years. My first two years were primarily teaching English language learners English skills and science in Salem, Oregon,” she said.
Since moving to Red Wing, she has continued to grow in her education career. She began working for Minnesota State College Southeast as a tutor and went on from there.
“I first worked for Minnesota State College Southeast as a tutor, then faculty in developmental courses in English, biology and math. I then accepted a position as an associate dean of liberal arts and student success,” she said.
Over the past seven years, Norton has worked as a teacher at River Bluff Education Center.
“I teach eighth through 12th grade science to alternative learning center students as well as special ed students. Working directly with students again and with an awesome team has made that job one of my favorites,” she said.
Aside from her work as an educator, she has spent some time working as a leader on City Council and within the community. Norton plans to utilize the experience she has from the past four years to continue leading if elected.
“I have learned an incredible amount since becoming a council member. I appreciate learning from city staff what their goals and visions are and also working with them to see resident's ideas come to fruition as well,” she said.
Norton has built strong relationships with city staff and residents which helps to aid smooth collaboration and communication.
“I believe it is a really collaborative council and staff relationship,” she said.
“The city administrator helps foster excellent communication between department heads and council so department heads know what our priorities are and so that the council has a deep understanding of the costs and benefits, and potential obstacles or risks to initiatives,” she continued.
With the collaboration between council and staff, Norton has been able to work toward goals while on council for the past several years.
“Together we are continuing to build on the work of former councils and staff to prepare Red Wing for a strong today as well as a stronger future,” she said.
With Norton’s busy schedule, she has learned that it is important to set aside time to prioritize activities she enjoys. When she’s not teaching and working as council president, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her son.
“We camp and canoe when possible, and I also enjoy getting out on the river in either my kayak or my boat. I try to squeeze in time to read if I can, but probably like most people, it's hard to find enough time in the day to be with family, maintain a home and work two intense jobs to get in much of that extra time,” she said.
“However, sometimes you have to prioritize those things as well. I set some things aside just a few weeks ago to take my son on a two-week road trip out west, and it was time well spent,” she continued.
When it comes to her priorities for the community and the city she knows that there is not just one thing that needs to be addressed, but rather focusing on how each policy ties to other policies.
“Every policy is tied to at least a handful of other policies or practices. I could say diverse and strong economics, which is, for example, closely tied to housing which is tied to funding and developers and zoning and economics,” she said.
Norton says it is important to advocate for the important issues but to also be patient when working on several issues at once.
“As a City Council member I'm trying to fan a lot of flames all at once,” she said. “For example tourism and housing which includes TIF funding, and affordable, subsidized and market rate housing and all of those initiatives also have a significant layer of equity and sustainability that also need to be addressed simultaneously.”
When working with many issues at one time, Norton acknowledged that patience is needed to get everything done while not overlooking important factors.
“So patience to work on all of those things, it can't be done all at once and also, I don't want to get complacent or ignore any one fire. So I encourage people to hold me accountable to keep each fire burning,” she said.
She encourages residents to continue to speak out about issues they feel are important and what they would like to see happen in their community.
“I want to hear from residents about what is important to them. I am always listening, I'm constantly walking away from conversations thinking and reflecting on what I heard and incorporating that new knowledge into a deeper understanding of an issue,” she said.
Norton looks forward to continuing in her role as council president while campaigning for the upcoming election.
“I'm passionate about making Red Wing the best small city it can be, that includes being fiscally responsible by leveraging every tax dollar for the maximum return for this community,” she said
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.