This week, Red Wing welcomed six Japanese exchange students from Ikata Junior High School as part of the Red Wing Sister Cities Commission cultural exchange program.
Just weeks prior, six Red Wing High School students flew to Ikata, Japan for a week of cultural immersion, sightseeing and relationship building.
This exchange has been in the works for three years, yet students were unable to travel due to the global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This summer, the years of hard work and dedication finally came to fruition.
On Saturday, students from Ikata and Red Wing were joined by family, friends, board members and international representatives for a farewell picnic at Bay Point Park to wrap up the exchange.
“Seeing you guys here enjoying yourselves, [making] friends that will hopefully last a long time and enjoying experiences that will stay with you for the rest of your lives… that’s the important part for us,” Sister Cities Commission Advisory Board member Austin Knott said. “I can speak for myself and I think everyone when I say that seeing this [exchange] happen after so many years of it not happening is why we do it, and it’s why we’re going to keep doing it.”
Red Wing joined Sister Cities International in 1992, soon after forming the Red Wing Sister Cities Commission with the intent of promoting cultural exchanges between different nations. The exchanges are designed to foster world peace, strengthen economics and develop a greater understanding of world issues.
The city of Red Wing has two official sister cities– Ikata, Japan and Quzhou, China.
Originally, these relationships began as a partnership between the nuclear powerplant engineers in Red Wing, Ikata and Quzhou, which later developed into an expansive, inclusive cultural exchange program.
This year, twelve students experienced firsthand the impacts of immersion into another culture.
Exchange students from Ikata included Hiroya Matsushita, Kanon Okamoto, Azu Kikuchi, Nao Miura, Rintaro Muraichi and Kaori Seike.
From Red Wing, Sarah Kolby, Claire Duce, Kingsley Alsop, Ella Clancy, Payten Jaynes and Lucy Johnson were chosen to participate in the exchange program.
The group was chaperoned by junior high English teacher Kiyoka Sumi and Andrew Johnson, Coordinator of International Relations in Ikata.
During the farewell picnic, students had the opportunity to share their favorite memories and life lessons learned on the trip.
“Language barriers are only there if you let them,” Lucy Johnson said. “We learned about the culture there and got really immersed in it. My host family was so welcoming and kind and I miss them so much.”
During the first few days of the Red Wing students’ stay in Japan, they toured temples and historic sites in Tokyo, Kyoto and Hiroshima before traveling to Ikata to stay with host families.
“Everything I second-guessed and everything I doubted was always resolved by an act of kindness or by a welcoming,” Johnson said. “They made me feel so comfortable. That’s really something I learned from traveling– everyone’s a lot more welcoming than you’d expect.”
Similarly, many of the exchange students from Red Wing and Ikata enjoyed their stay with host families most of all.
“It was nice to be welcomed into a family,” Sarah Kolby said. “Everyone was very polite and kind.”
During the Japanese students’ week-long stay in the United States, their English improved tremendously, chaperone Andrew Johnson said. Each was able to give a statement about their experience.
“My best memory was tubing– it was really fun [and] I’d never done it,” Hiroya Matsushita said. “I made a lot of memories and I could learn the cultural differences between Japan and America, so I really appreciate it.”
During his stay, Matsushita had the highest score of anyone during a game of bowling in Red Wing. He scored 148 points, surpassing even his chaperones.
“I stayed at Kingsley’s house and I enjoyed everything, especially [watching] soccer games with Kingsley,” Rintaro Muraichi said. “In conversation with Kingsley, I can learn about [languages and] everything in Red Wing. I hope I can come back here again.”
Kaori Seike also hopes to return one day.
“My best memory is the time I spent with my host family,” Seike said. “I will continue to study English and I will come back here. I appreciate [you all] for your kindness.”
With international borders reopening after years of closure from the pandemic, exchange programs such as the Red Wing Sister Cities Commission are opening doors for students to learn new languages, explore different cultures and form meaningful relationships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.