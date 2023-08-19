Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast and west central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest day looks to be Wednesday but that still may vary among Tuesday through Thursday. In addition, overnight temperatures will only drop to the lower to middle 70s, providing little relief from the effects of the heat during the nighttime periods. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&