Red Wing resident Rep. Barb Haley recently announced her plans to not re-run for District 21A and is planning to retire from the legislature.
Originally elected in 2016, Rep.Haley served as the representative for District 21A for six year, most recently as minority whip. She will fulfill the rest of her term until the new legislature gets sworn in during January 2023. She plans to take some time to decide what's next for her.
“It has been an honor to serve the House 21A District and the Red Wing community where I was born and raised … and I look forward to opportunities to continue to make a difference in the lives of Minnesotans, whether that be in the political arena or in the private sector,” she said.
When state Sen. Mike Goggin announced that he was not seeking re-election in 2022, Haley announced she would run for the vacated seat. A GOP convention decided to nominate Steve Drazkowsky of Mazeppa over Haley as the party nominee for the seat.
Before being elected, Haley didn’t have previous political experience and campaigning for her position wasn’t originally planned.
“I hadn’t planned on going into politics actually, I was asked to run by my predecessor Tim Kelly. He actually approached me and asked if I would consider running for the seat and four days later I was in the race, it was kind of a lead of faith at the time,” Haley said.
Although it was an unexpected career endeavor for her, she is happy that was a step she took.
“I’m very glad I made that decision. It has been an amazing opportunity these past six years to serve,” she said.
After serving for six years however, Haley said she looks back and knows it was the best decision for her. She had an extensive background in management and sales from working a long career in the cellular business.
“I had previously worked for 14 years in the cellular business, I worked in management and sales for McCaw Communications, and they were the company that really brought cellular technology to market and we sold to AT&T,“ Rep.Haley said.
She brought that previous experience with her to the floor and used that in her position as the minority whip.
Haley acknowledges that some of the challenges have been difficult to face during the past two years.
“Every session is completely different, and things come our way that are not anticipated,” she said. “In the past two years of course we had the horrific event of the death of George Floyd and then a pandemic and so it was a very challenging two years dealing with the implications.”
However, she knows that the session always faces challenges, and they fall back on their experiences to make the best decisions for the residents of Minnesota.
“The design of our legislature is really that it is a citizen legislature, and I think we benefit when people bring their private sector experience and their life experience to the table and that diversity of experience and opinions really helps the process,” she said.
She expressed her gratitude to the district, the staff, her colleagues and her supporters.
"I have tremendous gratitude to all of the people in Goodhue and Wabasha counties for the trust and confidence they placed in me. It has been a privilege to serve and be your voice at the Capitol,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.