Last Tuesday, educators from the Bakken Museum came to the Red Wing Public Library to teach kids about the wonders of science and innovation.
The Bakken Museum is a nonprofit museum located in Minneapolis. Their goal is to cultivate a love of innovation through its exhibits, collections, and educational programs.
The day began with the Bakken Museum’s most popular outreach program, a show called War of the Currents.
In the show, outreach programs manager Siri Hellerman and part-time educator Caitlin Hammel used humor and storytelling to teach kids about electricity, sources of power, and the differences between AC and DC currents.
At parts of the program, Hammel and Hellerman dressed up as Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla respectively to act out the famous battle between the two scientists. At other times, they chose kids from the audience to come up and help demonstrate the concepts they were teaching.
To end the event, Hammel and Hellerman wowed the audience by using a Tesla coil to light up a lightbulb from several feet away.
“If you think anything is cool, keep learning about it,” the educators told the children.
After War of the Currents came two workshops led by outreach coordinator Lilly Keefe-Powers. Hammel also stuck around to help kids with questions.
The first workshop was titled “Batteries, Bulbs, & Wires.”
Kids started the workshop by building a small circuit that used wires to connect a battery to a light. Then, they got bags full of more electrical parts as Keefe-Powers challenged them to build bigger and more complicated circuits.
At the end of the workshop, Keefe-Powers encouraged the students to keep experimenting and trying new things, even when they don’t always work out. “Almost everyone had some trouble getting their circuit to work the first time,” Keefe-Powers said, “But you all got it to work.”
The day’s final event was Keefe-Powers’ favorite workshop to teach, “Color Me Curious.” In this workshop, kids explored chemistry through arts and crafts.
They ground up butterfly pea flowers and added water to create watercolor paints. They then added vinegar, citric acid, and washing soda to their paints to create new colors.
The students used the watercolor paints they made to create paintings. They took their paintings home alongside their new knowledge.
This marks the second time the Bakken Museum has visited the Red Wing Public Library. They last visited in 2019, when they also did three events in the same day.
