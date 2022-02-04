Zumbrota native Craig Biorn brings readers back to rural Goodhue County, 1957, in his book for young readers.
“Bah Bah for Barbara” tells the true story of Biorn’s mother – Barbara – as she selects a lamb and then shows it at the Goodhue County Fair.
Biorn told the Republican Eagle that this book was born out of his mother’s wish to write down stories so she could pass them on to the generations that come after her.
Barbara Biorn Milow began filling notebooks with stories and memories from her childhood.
Milow enjoyed the process of recording events from the first two decades of her life.
“It's amazing when you sit down to start to think about things of your past, how you really do remember,” she said. “All at once it comes to your brain, and you just get committed to writing, and I enjoyed it.”
Biorn explained that he decided to write about Milow’s experience showing a lamb because “it had something positive happening. It's nice to share that with people and it kind of gives people hope if they ever have any goals or they're trying to do something.”
The story also gives room to feature Milow’s siblings, including one brother who would try to play cowboy and ride the sheep on the farm.
The book is aimed at young independent readers.
“I think if you're probably 10, 11, 12 years old, you're certainly going to have the ability to read this and enjoy it,” Biorn said. “It's not going to be like ‘Moby Dick,’ where you're gonna be reading and reading and reading.”
Just as the story tells about Milow’s life growing up, so does the cover of Biorn’s book.
Along with being a writer and business owner, Biorn is a painter.
Biorn spent a lot of his childhood on his grandparents’ farm, so he knew what it looked like and what it would have had in 1957. The silo, barn, wood fence and field are all based on the family’s farm. Biorn added a milk can that was used and the wheel of the old John Deer tractor.
Milow and Biorn are already thinking about the possibility of writing another book about Milow’s childhood.
