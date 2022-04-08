A new exhibit opened at the Goodhue County Historical Society on Wednesday, April 6, titled “Away from Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories.”

The exhibit is based on the permanent exhibit of the same name, which was organized by the Heard Museum in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Goodhue County Historical Society is the first organization in Minnesota to host the traveling exhibit.

The exhibit description explains, “Beginning in the 1870s, the U.S. government attempted to educate and assimilate American Indians into ‘civilized’ society by placing children — of all ages, from thousands of homes and hundreds of diverse tribes — in distant, residential boarding schools. Many were forcibly taken from their families and communities and stripped of all signs of ‘Indianness,’ even forbidden to speak their own language amongst themselves. Up until the 1930s, students were trained for domestic work and trade in a highly regimented environment. Many children went years without familial contact, and these events had a lasting, generational impact.”

Experiences from boarding schools and their effects vary for every person, every school and every community. While it is impossible to tell all of the stories of those impacted by American Indian boarding schools, the exhibit works to show the diversity through photos, audio clips, interviews and items that would have been found in the schools.

One of the first items on display in the exhibit is a barber’s chair with a rope of hair, representing the forced haircuts all boarding school students received. These haircuts worked to impose uniformity and make the children feel removed from their communities and the lives they knew before entering the schools.

After passing the chair, individuals will see photos of children before and after entering the boarding schools, replicas of school uniforms, a desk and much more.

One of the most powerful displays in the exhibit talks about the malnutrition and sickness that were common throughout the schools. Along with showing photos of children lying in sick beds, the exhibit has a metal bucket filled with toothbrushes. This one example shows how easy it was for germs to spread through the schools.

While parts of the exhibit can be hard to view, for example descriptions of racism, violence and abuse, the exhibit also highlights resilience and agency.

The exhibit’s description explains that “Boarding schools were designed to remake American Indians but it was American Indians who changed the schools. After graduation, some students became involved in tribal political office or the formation of civil rights and Native sovereignty organizations. The handful of federal boarding schools remaining today embrace Indigenous heritage, languages, traditions and culture.”

Related events The Goodhue County Historical Society is hosting events connected to the “Away from Home” exhibit.

The exhibit will be in Red Wing through May 25.

Goodhue County Historical Society Executive Director Robin Wipperling hopes that a large portion of the community sees “Away from Home.”

“I think that a lot of people may not even know that this happened,” she said. “And I think that’s what’s so important about this exhibit… it needs to be heard, it needs to be talked about.”