Head to Frontenac State Park from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, for a night under the stars. Members of the Rochester Astronomy Club will be present for a relaxing night of stargazing. You will learn about constellations and their lore, see planets, nebulae from past supernova star explosions, brilliant star clusters and distant galaxies far outside of the Milky Way.
If you are interested in getting your own telescope, members will be able to show you different types of telescope equipment and let you try them out.
The event will take place in the picnic area of the park. Vehicles need to display a valid Minnesota State Park permit upon entering park. Please stop by the office or purchase a permit before hand. $7 one-day permit, $35 year-round permit.
