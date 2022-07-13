On June 30 the Minnesota historic tax credit expired due to inaction from the legislature to extend the credits.
This leaves many projects across the state in a tough position. Some projects will have to abandon their plans altogether.
One project in Red Wing is currently affected by this expiration of credits. A development that is in early planning stages for the historic bank building is now looking for alternative funding.
“One of the projects that is affected by this is the former Associated Bank building. Tax credits were a suggested source of funding for closing the financial gap we have in order to make that project successful,” said Kyle Klatt, community development director.
Currently, the project will continue with the plans that are in place. The developer is working with community development to seek out other potential sources of funding for the project.
“I wouldn’t say it just stops that process, it doesn’t help though because that was a fairly significant portion of the funding gap. There are several other sources of funding to close that gap that we are looking at,” Klatt said.
The federal historic tax credits are still available, and the project still plans on making use of those credits.
“Again I think this doesn’t help the process, but it certainly doesn't just stop the planning and the entirety of the project because we no longer have those credits,” Klatt said.
There is still a possibility for the legislature to extend the bill for use of the tax credits. The tax credits have been available for over a decade and have historically had bipartisan support.
“We are somewhat hopeful that if the legislature does reconvene that this is something they can take up and renew those credits,” Klatt said.
Although this is the only project that is directly affected by the expiration of the tax credits, this does impact the redevelopment of the historic downtown district. The significance this funding had for projects was helpful when developers looked at some of the older buildings in Red Wing.
“Whenever we meet with somebody who is looking at doing a project downtown and the building is in need of repair, this funding was always something we would bring up as incentive to develop those buildings,” Klatt said.
Without the historic tax credits, this may hinder development in older buildings because of the cost that is attached.
“By not having this tool, it really does hurt communities like Red Wing that have a large number of historic buildings, many of which need repair and need some work,” Klatt said.
This will always be the Goodhue County National Bank building to longtime Red Wing residents.
