The Red Wing Arts and Culture Commission is developing an action plan, and it wants input from members of the community.
The commission is working with Forecast. The St. Paul based nonprofit says of its work, “We partner with decision-makers and stakeholders on arts and cultural planning efforts, and support public artists with funding, training and opportunities to create partnerships and advance their public art careers. We also help others find, select, curate, fund and commission public artists.”
Jen Krava is the director of programming with Forecast and has been working with the commission to create an action plan. She defines this plan as “a document that establishes a vision for arts and culture for the city and the entire community with practical steps for the city and community to take in order to achieve that vision. The planning process involves collecting community input, conducting historical research, cataloging current public artworks and cultural activities and events, and identifying areas of opportunity in which arts and culture could have an impact that support larger goals and needs of the city.”
The commission is hoping to connect with as broad a section of the community as possible. For example, commission member Burke Murphy noted in a recent workshop that Red Wing is filled with creators who should be included, such as those who make Red Wing shoes and Riedell skates.
The survey is currently available online on the city of Red Wing’s website. Questions include:
What best describes what is important to you about living in Red Wing?
Are there any arts and culture activities that you wish Red Wing had that you have experienced in other communities?
How do you connect with Red Wing's arts and cultural community?
Where are you most interested in experiencing public art or cultural offerings in Red Wing?
If you are not able to engage in arts and cultural offerings as much as you would like, what are the barriers (besides COVID restrictions in the past couple years)?
What are your top five priorities for city of Red Wing government contributions to the arts, culture and heritage?
Survey results will impact the arts and culture action plan. Krava explained that this plan is important because it “will allow us to take stock of Red Wing’s assets, connect resources with needs, strengthen the city's creative economy, grow cultural tourism, link artists and arts with other sectors, build civic pride and leadership, and build on a vision for the Red Wing of tomorrow. It will also help us define arts and culture in Red Wing and the role of the commission. Working with the Arts and Culture Commission and community stakeholders to advance the strategic plan for creative and cultural development will articulate opportunities to activate Red Wing’s creative culture, art in public places, arts development and the creative economy, creative placemaking and cultural facilities and arts education.”
