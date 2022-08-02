Artists across Red Wing welcomed the community into their homes and studios to showcase their work and highlight their inspiration.
“There is such a good range of different kinds of art showcased at the tour,” painter Lindsey Cherek said.
She sat in her studio at the beginning of the day Saturday, eagerly awaiting people to visit her space.
Throughout the Anderson Center, artists were interacting with the community through demonstrations as people asked questions.
Some asked, “How long does this take you to finish?” or “How long have you been doing this?” and artists happily answered as they talked about their passion for art and the medium that they work with.
Artists ranged from potters and painters to glass blowers and jewelry makers, each there with the same goal: to show the community their work.
“I have each of the steps in the process laid out here. I start out with wedging the clay to get the air bubbles out, then throw it on the wheel and then I trim it,” artist Jeff McDowell said.
“Then it is greenware where it is completely dry and ready to be fired, then I fire it at 1,945 degrees and it turns into bisque and then I glaze,” he continued.
McDowell works with ceramics. During the tour he walked visitors through each of the steps he takes when making a new piece.
“From start to finish it takes, the timeline is different for each. It takes me a month to make enough to fill my kiln and then it’ll take another month to glaze everything, so it is about a two- to three-month process for me,” McDowell said.
Each of the artists told their story of how they got to where they are today.
“I’ve been doing this pretty much my whole life,” photographer David Husom in Hager City said.
“As a kid my father was a shutterbug and had a darkroom in the basement, and I was in a camera club in junior high,” he continued.
Husom is a documentary photographer and has traveled across the country to capture photos. One of his projects included traveling to each of the county fairgrounds in Minnesota.
“I spent three years, from 1978 to 1980 photographing all of Minnesota's 93 county fairgrounds,” Husom said.
The photos he took for the project were displayed during the studio tour and each photo has a story behind it.
Many of the visitors were Red Wing residents, but others followed the signs along the streets as they were passing through town for the day.
“I think it has been really half and half with the people that have come through today, some are from town and others are visiting for the day,” said artist and event coordinator Heather Lawrenz.
This made for great conversations between attendees and artists.
“The best part has just been meeting new people and having great conversations with them. I have gotten to make some great connections with people,” artist Sue Pariseau said.
