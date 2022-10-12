For 56 years artists have lined the streets of downtown Red Wing.
This year more than 100 artists displayed their work to the Red Wing community. During the two days, crowds were drawn to the many engaging activities available during the Fall Festival.
This year there were opportunities for attendees to be a part of some of the art.
The Honoring the Dakota booth invited people to give ideas for their upcoming project. The Wandering House invited people to anonymously share their stories and a string survey was taken by over 150 people during the festival.
Many of the artists shared their unique mediums and talked with festival goers.
Among the artists was John Cartwright from Shoreview, he shared his railroad art and sold prints.
Through his artwork Cartwright hopes to preserve the memories of historical depots and train stations. The drawings of these depots come from photos he took 20-30 years ago.
Others are drawn from historical photographs at museums and books.
“Railroads have always held a special fascination for me, as nearly all of the previous generations of my family depended on it for their livelihood,” he said.
The ink drawings depict some places here in Red Wing that residents may be familiar with including the old depot and the current Red Wing depot.
Another engaging piece of the Fall Festival was the community chalk mandala by artist Sandy Forseth.
Forseth painted a large mandala on the ground at the crossing of Bush Street and Third Street. The mandala will remain for a few weeks until cars wear the paint down.
Children and festival attendees were encouraged to color in the mandala and by the end of the weekend a beautiful and vibrant piece of art was completed.
“I’ve done multiple mandalas like these, sometimes I work in schools and create more permanent pieces that kids can color in time and time again,” Forseth said.
The art form serves as a piece of therapeutic art for some people.
“This is an inclusive piece of art, anyone can participate in this. I have created some of these pieces at schools and they are used by kids on the autism spectrum and it is a great way to use art as therapy for some students,” Forseth said.
Other artists were doing live demonstrations and working on pieces at their booths throughout the weekend.
Bud Bullivant was working on some of his wire art pieces that he forms into different animals and shapes. Noah Sanders was creating a painting depicting a fox and handed out coloring sheets for children to grab during the festival.
As the streets filled downtown and conversations with artists took place, many attendees made their way to Central Park for food and live music under a colorful canopy of trees in full fall color.
