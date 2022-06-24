Red Wing residents enjoy the beauty of the city every day.
This month, 34 artists from across the country came to capture that beauty.
The artists were invited by Red Wing Arts for a competition that culminates Saturday, June 25.
There were other artists too creating art in the city. Red Wing Arts divided them into two categories – the juried artists in the competition and open-class artists that simply enjoyed creating paintings.
This is the 16th year for the competition.
The juried artists came from eight states. Eleven are here for the first time.
This year there was a record number of applicants for the festival, including 26 artists in the open class category.
“It was very competitive this year, we had a record 61 submissions, only 34 were chosen and 11 of those are new artists this year,” Red Wing Arts Heather Lawrenz said. “We are featuring artists from New York to South Dakota to New Mexico, and they are all coming to our region.”
Plein air means “open air” in French. It became popular in the 1870s and 1880s with Impressionist painters such as Claude Monet.
The style is a “study of how light and shadow interact with things, creating a snapshot of one moment in time that can never be repeated,” according to the Red Wing Arts website.
Throughout the week, artists were positioned around Red Wing to paint the scenes.
Artist Anne Molasky attempted to capture the scene at the concert in the park Wednesday night.
She ran into a problem. Part way through her painting, the subjects of the painting left.
“Plein air is a whole different ball game,” she said.
Kelly Schamberger, one of the juried artists, spoke about the process she takes in creating her paintings.
“During a competition like this, you don’t have a lot of time to overthink the subject,” Schamberger said. “I’m just reacting immediately to what I see when choosing scenery that catches my eye,”
One of her scenes this week was an impulsive choice.
“One of the paintings I did was of this algae-covered pond near Frontenac,” Schamberger said. “I was driving by it to get to the state park, and I saw the colors on the water out of the corner of my eye, and I was like, ‘I want to paint that.’”
The scene was beautiful, but there was a price to pay. She was in the full sun.
“It was super hot,” she said.
The scene wasn’t something she would normally paint, but something drew her to it.
“Something sparks my artistic heart and that is what I look for and I love the outcome,” Schamberger said.
Schamberger came from Duluth and enjoyed traveling to Red Wing for this competition. This is her fourth competition. She continues to learn about plein air.
“When I first started these competitions, I used to go out seeking something to paint,” Schamberger said. “I have found that that leads to frustration, and you go into it with expectations and get let down.”
After completing her paintings for the week, she felt a sense of accomplishment and joy.
“I'm gratefully pleased with the collection of paintings I created, such a sense of freedom coming off of the opening of my solo exhibit, like a door wide open to possibility for the next great art adventure,” Schamberger said.
During the festival, Red Wing Arts hosted open class events for artists and community members to participate in and observe.
“This year we increased the number of Red Wing Arts hosted group paint events, and we invited the community to come and watch and see the art in action,” Lawrenz said.
The artwork made during the festival will be judged by Bob Upton, an award-winning plein air artist from St. Paul.
After the final awards on Saturday, the artwork will be on exhibit at the Depot Gallery until Aug 8. There will be an opportunity to view and purchase artwork from the artists at Levee Park on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.