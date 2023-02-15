Red Wing Arts is collaborating with other regional art organizations to present a series of information sessions for artists.
This week, Red Wing Arts is hosting their session at the Clay and Creative Center and the topic is “Making a Living as an Artist.”
This is the third session in the series, the next session will be held at the Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault on May 18.
“Conceptualized as a casual, yet informative space for artist development, four area arts organizations have collaborated to offer a quarterly series on the practical side of being an artist,” Red Wing Arts stated in a news release.
The series collaboration is between Red Wing Arts, Northfield Arts Guild, Paradise Center for the Arts and Lanesboro Arts and it is supported by the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council.
The topic of making a living as an artist will cover several aspects of the matter, four local artists will be speaking about their experiences and how they make it work.
Some of the questions that will be answered include, “What does it take to make a living as a full-time artist? How do you start the process, and navigate the risks involved? Is there a magic formula, concrete non-negotiable steps to take, or are you writing the script as you go?”
“You can learn more about how to make a living as an artist from four panelists who are professional artists: Sue Pariseau, Gabby Maravelas, Layl McDill and Dan Wiemer. This panel discussion will be followed by a Q & A session,” Red Wing Arts said in a news release.
Some of the other topics discussed in the artist series include promoting one’s work and grant writing for artists.
The artists at the upcoming session all have a lengthy career in their mediums. Sue Pariseau is a studio potter and has been making and selling her work for over 20 years.
Gabby Maravelas is a tattoo artist and small business owner, she has been working as a tattoo artist for more than 13 years.
Layl McDill specializes in various mediums and has been making sculptural work and selling them through galleries and art fairs.
Dan Wiemer is a painter who specializes in plein air, he has a studio in Red Wing.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. at Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center on Old West Main Street. There is no fee to attend and RSVP is not required. The event is open to anyone who is interested.
