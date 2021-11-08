RED WING-- A fundraiser aimed at helping end local homelessness will have an unusual venue: a parking lot; specifically the LaGrange Parking Ramp on Bush and Main streets.
Sarah Lindner is the community relations and philanthropy director for the local United Way. She said of the “Freshly Painted” fundraiser, “The parking ramp is the perfect backdrop to build awareness around homelessness. Spending a few hours outdoors in a cold, concrete structure will help give guests a glimpse into the reason why we are there raising funds. It helps us all to imagine what that must feel like to be in the shoes of someone experiencing homelessness.”
Being outside in mid-November will not be the only potential challenge to be overcome by participants. Maureen Nelson, the United Way executive director wrote of the event in her most recent newsletter, “Where are the bathrooms? Why, across the street in the St. James, of course. People experiencing homelessness do not have easy access to restrooms, especially in the evening when public restrooms at places like the library are closed.”
While the event’s location and accommodations may be a bit different than what is usually seen at fundraisers, it promises to be fun. There will be food trucks, a cash bar, live music, a raffle drawing and an art auction.
The United Way partnered with Red Wing Arts and the Sheldon Theatre for the event. Lindner told the Republican Eagle, “Red Wing Arts made a call to local artists asking ‘What is home?’ Artists created pieces with the textures, colors and feelings that reminded them of home. We understand times are tough for artists, too. Participating artists elected to donate 50-100% of the proceeds to solve local homelessness. We are thrilled with the response.”
The Freshly Painted exhibit will be on display at the Sheldon Theatre now through Nov. 15. It can be viewed online at uw-gwp.org/freshly-painted.
Use of funds
According to the United Way, there are currently at least 62 households experiencing homelessness within Goodhue County. Lindner explained, “Our goal is to make homelessness rare and brief when it happens. With the appropriate safeguards in place, we can help keep people in their homes and help provide supports for people experiencing homelessness to transition into permanent housing. We are collaborating with the city of Red Wing, Goodhue County Health & Human Services and numerous nonprofit partners to identify root causes and implement sustainable solutions. … With any new work, you need funding.”
Participation
The fundraiser will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19. Pre-registration is required to attend the fundraiser. Registration is open through Monday, Nov 15 and can be found at uw-gwp.org/freshly-painted. Registration is free. Participants will have the option to add a swag bag for $40, which will include a blanket, hand warmers, a Freshly Painted calendar and a drink ticket.
Those who are unable to attend the auction can still participate. Calendars are $20 and may be purchased at United Way, Hallstrom’s Flowers and the Red Wing Depot. They also will be available at the event.
Raffle tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the United Way, Hallstrom’s Flowers and the event. Prizes include a Wild hockey night package, a Vikings and Packer package, a theater lover’s package and more.
Donations can be made at https://www.uw-gwp.org.
