For the third year in a row, the streets of downtown Red Wing have been adorned with large-scale multi-media sculptures, murals, boots and benches to capture the eyes of passersby.
The permanent and rotating sculptures displayed on limestone pedestals are part of the Red Wing ArtWalk, which is a free, open-to-the-public, walkable art tour that was established in 2021.
The ArtWalk sculptures are brought to the city in partnership with the Red Wing Arts, Sculpture Tour Eau Claire, Downtown Main Street, the City of Red Wing and the Public Art Liaisons Committee.
“When we launched this program, we worked really closely with Eau Claire Sculpture Tour because they are one of the largest tours in the country,” Red Wing Arts Program Director Heather Lawrenz said. “They have access to all these wonderful sculptors and artist connections, and they really helped us get going. Each year, we’ve been working with them to get all of our bases filled with fun sculptures.”
This year, eight new sculptures, each for sale by the artists, have been selected by a peer review panel and loaned to the city of Red Wing.
The panel is comprised of more than ten local volunteers, including members of the Public Art Liaisons Committee Curt Gruhl, Art Kenyon and Becky Poss.
“It is because of their dedication to this idea that this program became a reality,” Lawrenz said.
The 2023 sponsors include the Wings Foundation, Jones Family Foundation, Albrecht Poss Family Foundation, Red Wing Area Fund and Red Wing Shoes Foundation.
“The [sponsors] really made all of this possible,” Lawrenz said. “And thanks to the generosity of our area foundations and community members, we have purchased four different sculptures over the years that have been donated back to the city’s public arts permanent collections.”
These sculptures include “Jake on Bass” in Central Park, “Maestro” in front of the Sheldon Theatre, “Synchronous” near the Chamber of Commerce and “Sunflowers” in front of the Red Wing Public Library.
The sculptures are scattered downtown Red Wing and all have descriptions from the artists.
The ArtWalk is for the community, and for visitors.
Whether they hop in their cars, or take a stroll down the historic streets of downtown Red Wing, anyone can marvel at the glistening sculptures, vibrant murals and colorful boots this city has to offer.
2023 Sculptures in Red Wing
1. Balance of Power by Pati Stajcar, bronze, $120,000
2. Ever Upward by Jeffrey Barber, bronze and stainless steel, $45,000
3. Full Sail IV by Jonathan Kamrath, stainless steel and aluminum, $6,000
4. Rising Rainbows by David Turner, bronze, $31,200
5. The Sum of its Parts by Chris Gustafson, steel, basswood and lilac, $6,000
6. The Unveiling by James and Ryan Pederson, steel, $3,495
7. Letting Go by Judd Nelson, steel, $10,000
8. Come Together by Alex Mendez, mixed metal, $7,500
9. Silver Belle by Heather Wall, aluminum, $12,000
