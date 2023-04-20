Two arrests were made in a drug overdose death of a teenage boy from Red Wing.
The Red Wing Police Department arrested two individuals for causing the death of a 14-year-old boy that died Jan 10.
On April 18 the department issued arrest warrants, and at around 3 p.m. the department made the arrest of 44 year old Deshawn Lee Smith.
Smith is a Red Wing resident.
He was arrested on a warrant for third degree murder, second degree manslaughter and other drug charges.
According to the Red Wing Police Department, he was booked and held at the Goodhue County Adult Detention Center.
That same day a 15-year-old male was arrested and transported to a juvenile detention facility.
“Earlier this year, on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at approximately 9 a.m., the Red Wing Police Department and Red Wing Fire Department were dispatched to a medical call on 16th Street in Red Wing,” the department stated in a news release. “A 14 year old juvenile male was found unresponsive by his parent at the residence. Despite medical efforts provided by personnel at the scene, the juvenile male was pronounced deceased.”
The investigation into the overdose death has been underway since January.
“As a result of that investigation, the death was determined to be related to a drug overdose,” the department stated.
The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, Southern Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team, the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and the Goodhue County Attorney's office assisted throughout the course of the investigation.
The case is still under investigation.
