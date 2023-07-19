The Goodhue County Board of Commissioners approved the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for broadband and website development.
During the July 18 meeting, the commissioners heard from Outreach and Communications Specialist Briggs Tople about how the website needed improvements to comply with ADA.
“Our website is our biggest communication tool, it receives roughly 400,000 hits per year and it is an extremely important tool for us,” Tople said. “As of right now it has a couple of faults, some of which staff can control, some we are going to need additional resources to address.”
The website does not support some ADA compliance requirements. This is something that the county will look at adding to their website in the future with the unanimous approval of this proposal.
“Right now our website is only 67% ADA compliant as notified to us by our current software provider,” Tople said. “There has been an increase in lawsuits around ADA compliance on websites around the country, we are hoping with the proposal we will be able to address that.”
Accessibility features the county will look at adding to their website include, built in screen readers to allow the pages to be read aloud, immediate dictionary access, enhanced readability for dyslexic readers and other additional features.
The board approved the use of ARPA funds for an RFP process for a new website software provider.
“Allocating funds towards an RFP process would allow for the Communications Committee to explore alternative website software providers and potentially select an alternative to our current provider which better suits our needs and addresses our concerns,” the agenda packet stated.
During the same meeting the board approved a proposal for project from Southeast MN Wifi LLC in Welch Township.
“The project would serve 18 unserved passings, and they are requesting $112,138 from the county, or 48% of the total project which is $236,080,” County Finance Director Brian Anderson said.
According to agenda materials, Goodhue County Board had earmarked $1,600,000 for the expansion of broadband service to unserved or underserved communities within the county.
“The funds initially came from the Federal program American Rescue Plan Act and Goodhue County established this Broadband program to be used by established companies through the use of qualifying grants,” the agenda packet stated. “At this time four grants have been approved for a total amount of $986,329, leaving $613,671 remaining to be distributed.”
The board unanimously approved the proposal for the broadband project in Welch Township.
