Nina Arneson, director of Health and Human Services of Goodhue County, was awarded South Country Health Alliance’s top honor on Dec. 4. Leota Lind, CEO of South Country, presented Arneson with the award at the health plan’s annual dinner and presentation held at the Association of Minnesota Counties Conference in Bloomington, Minnesota.
The Diamond Award is given for exemplary leadership, passion and commitment to upholding South Country’s values of collaboration, stewardship, communication and excellence.
“Nina is an amazing leader,” Lind said. “She demonstrates daily her commitment to quality service not only to South Country Health Alliance members but for all residents of Goodhue County.”
Arneson became director of the county’s integrated departments in 2011. In addition to being a strong advocate for South Country, Arneson has served 12 years on the health plan’s County Directors Advisory Committee and is the Committee Chair this year. She has served on the Quality Assurance Committee and the Compliance Committee.
“I am truly honored to receive the Diamond Award,” Arneson said. “To me, it represents all the hard work done by so many over the past 20-plus years from developing, implementing and fiercely advocating for a county-based purchasing health care option.”
(0) comments
