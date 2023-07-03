Monday, July 3
Treasure Island Block Party and Fireworks
From 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., fireworks at dusk, Treasure Island Resort & Casino.
“Treasure Island Casino in Welch, MN is throwing the Ultimate 4th of July bash with great music, delicious food and spectacular fireworks on Monday, July 3, 2023. The Island Block Party is open to all ages and is FREE to attend. Before the fireworks, Chase & Ovation: A Salute to the Music of Prince will perform. There will also be food trucks, family games, mini golf, bounce houses, and an obstacle course.”
Tuesday, July 4
Cannon Valley Fair
Parade at 11 a.m., horse races at 2 p.m., live music with Bryan Anderson at 7 p.m., fireworks at dusk, Cannon Valley Fair.
“Along with all of the rides at The Cannon Valley Fair in Cannon Falls, there will be a Grand Parade, harness horse racing, live music, and a fireworks show on the 4th of July.”
Wanamingo 4th of July Celebration
Fireworks at dusk, Riverside Park.
“Wanamingo’s Independence Day Fireworks show will be on July 4, 2023. Grand Parade on July 4th at 2:30 p.m., Fire Department water fight at 4 p.m., and Fireworks at dusk.”
