Minneapolis Aquatennial Princess Hannah Rodgers is ready to pass her crown along to the next winner on July 23 at 4 p.m. in the Ted Mann Concert Hall.
“I’m very excited to give the crown away and see another group of girls get to experience everything I have,” she said.
Rodgers is a 2019 Red Wing Royal Ambassador title holder and is still currently serving due to two years of program shutdown during COVID-19. She will relinquish this title on Aug. 7.
“In March 2020, we basically shut everything down in Red Wing,” she said. “I was supposed to go to Aquatennial that year as well, but we postponed that too.”
Rodgers and the Red Wing team debated going to Aquatennial in 2021, eventually deciding to give it a shot.
“A lot of cities across the state still did pageants while we weren’t so for me stopping for two years, it was weird thinking about going back,” she said. “I’m really glad I did though and was happy to win princess.”
Jamie Voigt, Royal Ambassadors event coordinator, said she wasn’t surprised Rodgers won.
“She has always been a natural at public speaking, events and everything in-between,” Voigt said.
As Rodgers looks to life outside the pageant world, she is thinking about joining a master’s program in science. She graduated last May with a biology degree from St. Scholastica.
“Since I started this journey in 2019 I’ve grown more as a person,” she said. “I have become more confident and learned how to use my voice to better not only my experience, but those around me. I’m ready to be out of the spotlight.”
