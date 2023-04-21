During the April 18 Goodhue County Commissioners meeting, the county proclaimed April as Sexual Assault Awareness month.
County Assistant Attorney Erin Kuester shared information with the board about sexual assault in Goodhue County.
“I have been a prosecutor in Goodhue County for over 25 years, and I specialize in prosecuting sexual assault against adults and children,” she said. “From that viewpoint I can tell you that sexual assault is Goodhue County is a significant issue and it impacts all of the individuals that you guys represent.”
Sexual assault impacts the community as a whole, and Goodhue County is bringing awareness to the issue this month.
“It impacts people that you know, that you love. Your neighbors, your community members, we are not just standing by idly,” Kuester said.
Kuester is a member of the SMART team, which is an acronym for Goodhue County Sexual Assault Multidisciplinary Action Response Team.
The team includes members of law enforcement, prosecution, victim advocacy, Goodhue County Health and Human Services, the medical community, the faith community and the education community.
They work to respond to acts of sexual violence and find ways to prevent it within Goodhue County.
“We have had SMART in effect since April 2007, throughout that time we have modified it and updated it to make sure it is still effective and make sure our response is still meeting most current expectations of professionalism,” she said.
The Goodhue County commissioners approved the proclamation unanimously, recognizing that the issue impacts communities across the county.
“This impacts the individuals that we know and care about. Sexual violence knows no boundaries and it impacts not only the individual or experiences it … but also the people that love them and are supporting them,” she said. “It impacts the community, when we hear about acts of sexual violence in our community it touches us.”
Quick Hits
Board approved a boat and water safety grant.
Board approved school resource officer contracts.
The board approved a waiver for paying an operating fee for an SSTS for Holden Church.
The board had a lengthy discussion about lease agreements for land near Lake Byllesby. They directed staff to work on land conversions to move forward.
Commissioner Flanders announced the postponement of the Mississippi River Clean-up Challenge events due to flooding.
Human Resources asked for approval of hiring an engineering technician for the county and to consider hiring a full-time parks and trails manager. The county approved hiring an engineer technician during 2023, but they will evaluate the budgetary needs for a parks and trails manager during their process later this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.