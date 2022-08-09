Despite the rainy weather over the weekend, the Red Wing community came together for the city’s annual River City Days.
Each day had different activities for the community to be a part of. Including the bridge dedication, concerts in Bay Point Park, an arts and crafts festival and the parade.
On Sunday, West Fifth Street and West Third Street filled with chairs and spectators for the parade. Down the street in Levee Park, local artists and art vendors shared their products and art with the community.
Local artist Lindsey Cherek was stationed outside the Red Wing Depot asking those passing by questions about what art they would like to see in Red Wing.
“I’m collecting data from the community on what kind of art they would like to see more of,” she said.
Once someone answered the question, they received a free flower that corresponded to their answer.
At Bay Point Park, a local Minnesota singing duo “Koo Koo Kanga Roo” drew a large crowd of children with their families. The park filled with singing as the crowd sang along to each of the songs.
Many local restaurants served food over the weekend, including Liberty’s, Fiesta Mexicana and Hanisch Bakery.
Some commercial vendors and local organizations had booths in Bay Point Park over the weekend. The city of Red Wing had staff representatives and elected officials available to talk with community members.
“We are having people fill out a survey about what they would like to see change in their communities,” Mayor Mike Wilson said.
Live music played all weekend around town and other entertainment was scheduled each day. The ATV Big Air Stunt show took place in Bay Point Park on Sunday.
The annual River City Days drew to a close after the Red Wing Ambassador coronation on Sunday night. The new winners crowned were Gabrielle Mueller, Courtney Colwell and Madison Odziemski.
The River City Days is organized each year by the Red Wing Chamber of Commerce and is funded by local sponsors who support the event each year.
