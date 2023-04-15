Over 20 bags of trash and a dozen volunteers completed the first successful river cleanup last fall.
The volunteers were surprised and disappointed by the amount of trash that was found under the bridge on Sturgeon Lake Road and County Road 18.
Driving over that bridge on a daily basis, the average passerby would never guess they could find car parts, a camp chair, a computer and many pieces of litter along the river banks of the Vermillion.
The Vermillion River, along with the trash, flows into the Mississippi River.
The Mississippi River is the sixth most endangered river in the United States. It is a river that many communities rely on daily.
Red Wing is one of those communities.
During this upcoming Earth week, on April 22, another cleanup effort is being held at two locations.
Goodhue County Commissioner Linda Flanders, the coordinator of the first cleanup event, has continued to push this forward.
“We have two locations this year, and the only county I know for sure is participating in Stearns County,” Flanders said.
Her goal is to educate as many people as possible about the harms that trash and chemicals have on the river in the long term.
“I like the idea of getting everyone along the river excited about this, and I’m happy to push this along for a couple of years. My goal is to get the whole river involved, not just this area,” Flanders said.
“When I found out that the Mississippi River was number six on the most endangered list, I’m not willing to not do something about it,” she continued.
She partnered with Red Wing City Council member Becky Norton to grow the effort and reach more people.
They will both be hosting a cleanup event. Flanders will return to where it all started at Sturgeon Lake Road and County Road 18.
Norton will host her cleanup at Colvill Park on the same day.
She agrees with Flanders that it is really important to raise awareness and get people involved.
“I don’t think most of us throw things out our windows, I remember anti-littering campaigns in the early 1980s and the adopt a highway program starting,” Norton said.
“I think everyone thinks if you aren’t actively throwing things out the window then you don’t litter. Then explain where the litter is coming from. It can fall out of your car when you don’t notice or it might fly out of your boat when it isn’t tied down,” she continued.
The point she is making is that many of us might accidentally be littering without knowing it.
With efforts like the river cleanup, people can make up for those accidents.
They are encouraging other counties and cities to join in, and they launched the Mighty Mississippi River Clean Up Challenge.
They are hoping other cities or counties lining the Mississippi River will host their own river cleanup events.
Both Flanders and Norton want this effort to gain momentum and keep moving forward.
Aside from doing a cleanup once a year, they encourage others to do their part throughout the year.
Using compostable or reusable materials can help curb the issue, cleaning up local parks during daily walks or hikes.
They also are working on brainstorming ways to make throwing things away easier.
“It makes me think about what the solutions might be to the problem. Are there ways that organizations or the city can host more events and make it more accessible,” Norton said.
“We can find out what are the barriers are and why individuals are dumping trash along the roads and rivers,” she continued.
The cleanup events are scheduled for April 22 at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Both locations will have some equipment for volunteers.
If you have gloves, be sure to bring them and dress appropriately. Trash bags, vests and some gloves will be available for volunteers.
With the potential for flooding this week, organizers have a secondary date if it is needed on May 20. They will be announcing if the cleanup is postponed later in the week next week.
