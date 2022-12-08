This Saturday local law enforcement will be helping children from the community shop for the holidays.
The annual Shop with a Cop event has been taking place in Red Wing for the past decade.
This event is sponsored by the Red Wing Police Benevolent Association partners with the Fraternal Order of Police Riverview Lodge #7, the Red Wing Noontime Kiwanis, the Red Wing YMCA, and Red Wing Walmart to sponsor this event.
Each year there are 15 grade school children from the Red Wing Public Schools selected and invited by the school’s social workers to attend the event.
Law enforcement from Red Wing and Goodhue County are paired with the children and they get to know each other while looking for gifts for the holidays.
“The children partner up with cops who assist them in shopping for Christmas gifts for their family members. The children and cops then sit down to enjoy lunch and get to know each other,” Red Wing Police Officer Erich Bettich said.
Officers in attendance volunteer for this event each year and are joined by the Noontime Kiwanis and the Red Wing Walmart.
During the event officers and each of the chosen students shop for their family members. They also receive groceries and all of the gifts are wrapped.
“After lunch, each child receives a shopping cart full of groceries to enjoy a ‘holiday meal’ with their families. Children are sent home with gifts already wrapped and a turkey and all the fixings for Christmas,” Bettich said.
The local law enforcement agencies participate in this event each year to give back to the community and strengthen relationships between the community and law enforcement.
“The purpose of the event is to give back to members of the community in a way that cultivates meaningful, impactful relationships between young citizens and their families and local law enforcement members,” Bettich said.
“The event is also a way for local businesses and organizations to demonstrate charitable acts of service in the spirit of Christmas,” he continued.
Each year there are usually numerous law enforcement volunteers that show up for the community. They exceed the needed number of volunteers almost every year that they do the event.
“Our goal is to have at least as many law enforcement volunteers as children selected to participate. Usually, we have far more volunteers than the minimum number,” Bettick said.
Residents who are interested in more information about this event can contact Officer Erich Bettich from the Red Wing Police Department or Chief Gordon Rohr from the Red Wing Police Department.
