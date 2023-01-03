An escape from the cold temperatures awaits behind the doors of the Sargent Nursery greenhouse during their upcoming annual quilt show.
“It is really a warm and sunny environment, and people can enjoy wonderfully sewn quilts of every color and design,” Julie Peterson from Sargent’s Nursery said.
Every year since 2007, Sargent’s has showcased quilting artistry and welcomed the community to be a part of the growing event.
When the event first started it was a one-day event, and there would be 500 people in attendance. They recently spread the event across three days and have welcomed 1,400 attendees at past events.
“We moved to three days because of health issues so that we are less crowded, the three days have worked out very well. We get a bigger crowd just about every year depending on the weather,” she continued.
Sargent’s partners with the Red Wing Evening Star Quilt Guild and the Plum Creek Quilters. Each year they switch off between the two groups to have new quilts featured each year.
This year the show will feature more than 200 quilts from the Red Wing Evening Star Quilt Guild.
“Every other year, Sargent’s joins with Plum Creek Quilters who originated the event. Then we also partner with Evening Star Quilters the next year, so we trade off every other year between the two groups,” Peterson said.
Quilters have historically created pieces of artwork that can be used and admired.
“Quilts are made for comfort, keepsakes and art. Quilters are artists using different colors, textures and designs to create unique quilts and artwork,” Peterson said.
“History shows quilters have been quilting with a useful and artistic flare for centuries with many stories to tell. The history behind quilting is amazing.” she continued.
Groups of quilters work each year to create new blankets and many of those are donated to charities across the state.
The Red Wing Evening Star Quilt Guild and the Plum Creek Quilters donate to various charities each year.
“Evening Star has a talented membership who enjoy quilting together and inviting educational speakers throughout the year and they join together to donate quilts for many charities,” Peterson said
Some of the charities they donate to include Quilts of Valor, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, Children’s Hospital, Hope Coalition, Red Wing Police Department, Mayo Clinic Hospice and the Ronald McDonald House.
The show is a three-day event at Sargent’s on Jan. 6 through Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. There is a $5 entry fee each day.
The event will have door prizes, class projects, wool and fiber art, pieced quilts, numerous vendors, fun challenges and quilting accessories.
“There will be several high quality vendors, and it will be a wonderful show of hundreds of quilts. If you come to the show you will be amazed. It is spectacular,” Peterson said.
The Red Wing Evening Star Quilt Guild meets on the fourth Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Pier 55. More information about the quilting group is available at their Facebook page “Evening Star Quilt Guild – Red Wing, MN.”
