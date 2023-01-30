When walking into Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery, the talent of nearly 50 local and regional artists makes an immediate impression.
For their first exhibit of the new year, Red Wing Arts showcases the talents of their members.
Almost 50 pieces from artists in this year’s exhibit come in various media ranging from photography and paintings to pottery, jewelry and more.
“The whole point of a members show is to showcase the different works, the different techniques and processes the artists are exploring. It's an eclectic show,” Red Wing Arts Program Director Heather Lawrenz said.
One piece in the center of the room is interactive and immediately draws visitors into the room. Then the rest of the art encourages them to stay for more.
Every year the organization has a member’s exhibit, which gives local artists a way to show their recent works.
“Red Wing Arts has a long history of hosting a members show. With this year’s show we intentionally made it an open call to our members versus a juried show,” Lawrenz said.
“We made it an open show so that we could showcase the recent work of our member artists, that was the focus this year,” she continued.
Artists members were invited to send in recent works under a size limit and Red Wing Arts was committed to featuring 50 different artists.
“We invited artists to send whatever work they wanted to showcase, the only parameter was that it be under a certain size for both two dimensional and three dimensional works,” said Lawrenz.
Last week Red Wing Arts hosted an artist reception and many of the artists were there to talk about their pieces and grow relationships with other local artists.
Artist members were able to share some of the reasons why they continue to be a member and support Red Wing Arts.
“As a community, Red Wing Arts continually tells me I’m right and I’m grateful for that support every day,” artist Trudi Schaefer said.
Another artist and member Nancy Ellison said, “Red Wing Arts is a bright spot to enrich people’s lives with beauty and creativity.”
The membership at Red Wing Arts is available for anyone to join, there is a monetary donation that goes along with different tiers of membership.
Members benefit from programs and events throughout the year while also having opportunities to showcase their own work through the organization.
“For our membership program, you can join and then we do have benefits for members. One of the benefits is being a part of this exhibit and throughout the year we do member specific events and programs,” Lawrenz said.
All of the member show pieces on display are available for purchase and the members show goes through Feb. 18.
For more information about the exhibit and Red Wing Arts visit redwingarts.org.
