As you tour the Tower View Residence you experience the history of the home, beautiful architecture and how the Anderson Center became what it is today.
The Anderson Center welcomes guests to the historic Tower View Residence each year for their Holiday Home Tour.
The Georgian Revival style brick home has 12 rooms and is still used today by artists involved in the residency program.
It was the home of Dr. Alexander Pierce Anderson; his wife, Lydia; and their four children. The home was built in 1917 and has stood in Red Wing ever since.
“The estate was started in 1915 and the water tower was the first thing built. He wanted to have a self-sustaining farm, so he needed a good water source and electricity,” tour guide Laurie Andrews said.
The rooms throughout the home are decorated for the holidays each year by local businesses. Many businesses donate materials or their time to make the home vibrant for the holiday season.
Holiday decorations surrounding the cherry woodwork and decorative painting makes it feel like you are stepping into a history book at Christmas time.
The Holiday Home Tour is one of the only chances the public gets to tour the home and learn more about A.P. Anderson and what brought the family to Red Wing.
He was an inventor, educator and plant physiologist. He was best known for being the inventor of puffed wheat.
When walking into the main room of the home there is an old advertisement hanging on the wall for Quaker Puffed Rice.
“He invented the puffing process for puffed rice and puffed wheat and Quaker Oats picked him up,” Andrews said.
In each of the rooms there are unique paintings on the ceiling. Each ceiling was done by a “church painter” and features unique patterns and colors.
“When he was building in 1916, someone wandered by and asked if they needed any painting done and he was a German church painter,” Andrews said. “He stayed for two years and painted each room in the home.”
Anderson died in 1943 and the family remained involved with the estate for many years. Their grandson Robert started the Anderson Center as an art center.
“Robert started the Anderson Center as an art center and his goal was to bring the arts to our little Red Wing community. In doing that he started a residency program,” Andrews said.
The residency program now allows artists from around the world to apply and live in the home during their time in the program.
Some of the businesses that contributed to the Holiday Home Tour include Hallstroms, Red Wing Pottery, Cultural Cloth, Clementines Flowers, Uff Da and many others.
Tours continue through this weekend. For more information about tickets and tour times visit andersoncenter.org.
