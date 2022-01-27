Andrew Kiefer, Beldenville, won the V.I.P. award at the Wisconsin Association of Fairs’ annual convention Jan.12 for his outstanding commitment to the Pierce County Fair.
“I really can’t believe I won,” Kiefer said. “There are so many people across the state and also so many in Pierce County that donate their time and talents to make the fair a great time and experience for everyone attending.”
The award is presented to a non-fair board or committee member who has gone above and beyond in the fair industry.
According to his nomination letter, Kiefer does just that and “is willing to give up a lot of personal/business time to help make the fair and fairgrounds a better place.”
Over the years, Kiefer has taken on many improvement projects including recent upgrades to the Drewiske barn.
“We have installed new fans [and animal pens] in the barn for better ventilation,” Kiefer said. “We concreted the whole barn.”
The weekend before each fair, Kiefer helps by conducting animal weigh-ins and ultrasounds, setting up show rings and auctions, washing pens out and more.
“The Pierce County Fair couldn’t be more pleased and prouder that Andrew was recognized for his unselfish contributions to the premier event of the summer,” former fair manager Ann Webb said. “Congratulations Andrew for being selected by your peers for the V.I.P. Award. Thank you for all that you have done and we know you will continue to do.”
